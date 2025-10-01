3 keys to a Baylor victory over Kansas State
The Baylor Bears host the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend after knocking off the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 45-27, last time out. Both Baylor and Kansas State haven't exactly lived up to expectations this year, but a win this week could propel them forward the rest of the way.
This feels like a must-win game for Baylor. They already have a Big 12 loss, and if they want to make the Big 12 Championship, there's very little room for error. So if the Bears want to win, here's three things they must do against the Wildcats.
1. Pound the rock
Kansas State's run defense has been very poor this season. They're allowing over 180 rushing yards per game this year, and Baylor needs to take advantage. Bryson Washington is on a heater right now, averaging well over 100 yards and a touchdown per game over his last four. Behind him, Caden Knight has also performed well, rushing for 175 yards on 32 carries.
Washington and Knighten have been an excellent 1-2 punch this year. The Wildcats will expect the Bears to come out slinging it with Sawyer Robertson, but if Baylor goes to those two early, it'll set the tone for the rest of the game offensively.
2. Limit what Avery Johnson can do with his legs
One thing that made Avery Johnson so dangerous last season was his ability to beat defenses with his legs. He ran for over 600 yards and seven touchdowns, and while he hasn't been as mobile as many expected this year, that doesn't mean he can't hurt you.
The Bears struggled to stop Jackson Arnold in Week 1, giving up over 100 yards to Auburn's starting quarterback. Since then, they haven't really faced a super mobile quarterback, so they haven't been tested again. This week, the Bears need to make sure Johnson doesn't get out and run, because if he does, it makes the Wildcats much harder to defend.
3. Spread the ball out
Kansas State's passing defense ranks top 50 in the country in terms of yards allowed per game, but they haven't faced a passing attack as potent as Baylor's. Sawyer Robertson leads the nation in passing yards and touchdowns, and while KSU might be one of his toughest tests yet, it's virtually impossible to guard all the weapons Robertson has at his disposal.
Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Michael Trigg, Kobe Prentice and Kole Wilson give the Bears five legit receiving threats. You can maybe lock up one or two of them, but someone's going to get open and have a big game. If Robertson can come out and get everyone involved early, it will make KSU's life a whole lot harder on defense.