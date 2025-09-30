One Baylor player earns spot on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week
The Baylor Bears had one player make his season debut on Pro Football Focus' Big 12 Team of the Week. Tight end Michael Trigg was the lone Bear on PFF's list, marking the fifth week in a row a Baylor player has appeared on the list.
Trigg had a strong day in the team's 45-27 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, logging 3 receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. The senior tight end's lone touchdown was a big turning point for the Bears, giving Baylor a two-score lead.
The senior tight end was coming off his best showing of the season before Week 5, catching 5 passes for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite his impressive showing, the Bears' tight end wasn't named to the Big 12 Team of the Week in Week 4 as Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley took that spot after a 6-reception 75-yard game.
Despite back-to-back big games from Trigg, he'll be challenged in Week 6 against the Kansas State Wildcats. Kansas State held UCF tight end Kylan Fox to just 3 receptions for 9 yards in their Week 5 victory and held Arizona State tight end Sam Olson to 2 receptions for 22 yards. Outside of their recent success containing tight ends, however, the Wildcats allowed Iowa State tight ends to combine for 5 receptions for 72 yards.
Trigg has been a valuable asset to the Baylor offense and has rightfully earned Big 12 Team of the Week honors for his strong performance in Week 5. While he will be in for a challenge against the Kansas State defense, which has limited tight ends in recent weeks, there's a good chance Trigg will find his way onto the list again a few times before the season ends.
Baylor had three players named to PFF's Week 4 Team of the Week: center Coleton Price, right guard Omar Agibedion, and defensive lineman Jackie Marshall. While the offensive line for the Bears played well, thanks to Price and Agibedion, there is a strong case for Marshall to make another appearance on PFF's list after recording a sack and a tackle for loss in the win. The senior defensive lineman has emerged as a star on the Bears' defense and continues to make an impact.