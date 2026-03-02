How Every Baylor Football Player Fared at the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is now in the books, and teams will start compiling data and putting together their draft boards before the NFL Draft kicks off at the end of April in Pittsburgh.

The Baylor Bears had four participants at the Combine, and they were all hoping to boost their stock to potentially make themselves some money by being picked higher than they were expected to be coming into the week.

Some guys did more drills than others, as has become the standard at the Combine over the years. Players are participating less than they ever have in drills.

Still, Baylor’s quartet did do some drills this weekend, and may have found their way up certain draft boards by participating.

Here is a look at how each of Baylor’s prospects did at the Combine.

Sawyer Robertson, QB

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks get all the love, and it makes sense in situations like these. Robertson was a little overshadowed this weekend by Fernando Mendoza playing in a stadium in the same state where the Indiana Hoosiers reside.

Robertson, however, showcased good athleticism, and a strong enough arm in throwing drills to warrant consideration to be a potential backup quarterback for a team that is looking for someone to develop in the middle rounds of the draft.

Robertson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds, which included a 1.61 10-yard split, and a 37.5 inch vertical jump.

Robertson showed he was certainly athletic enough to transition to the NFL, and should hear his name called somewhere between rounds four and six in April’s draft.

Josh Cameron, WR

Quarterbacks and receivers often garner the most attention at the Combine. Usually, receivers are asked to showcase their speed, athleticism, and ability to catch the ball in the famous gauntlet drill.

Cameron is an interesting prospect, but chose not to run the 40-yard dash, or participate in any on field work. Instead, he was there for medicals, measurements, and the interview process.

Cameron has good size standing in at 6-foot-1, and 220 pounds, which should make him an interesting prospect with his experience as a punt returner.

Cameron could choose to participate in speed drills at Baylor’s pro day.

Michael Trigg, TE

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Trigg is the most decorated of Baylor’s pro prospects, but like Cameron chose not to participate in on field work during the Scouting Combine.

The interesting consideration will be whether or not the NFL considers Trigg big enough to play as a traditional tight end, or If they’ll try to protect him in a role similar to that of an H-back. At 240 pounds, that is pretty light for a traditional tight end. Some teams around the league, however, are using more sets with multiple tight ends in the fold.

Trigg’s ability to create plays down the field will earn him a spot somewhere in the draft, and it will likely come on the second day.

Jackie Marshall, DL

Of all the prospects in the draft coming out of Baylor, Marshall is the one who stood with the most to gain, because he is the one who is most often mocked toward the end of the draft.

Marshall ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds after weighing in at 293 pounds with 32-inch arms.

Overall, the NFL Combine tracker gave him an athletic score of 75, so he was a good enough athlete to warrant consideration as a project in the late rounds.

Marshall could be seen as a defensive lineman with untapped potential with athleticism like he showcased at the Combine, even with some of his limited testing.

A team should take a flier on him later in the draft to add to the back of their defensive line room.