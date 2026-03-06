Where Baylor's DJ Lagway Ranks Among Big 12 QBs Ahead of 2026 Season

This morning, CBS analyst Shehan Jeyarajah ranked every Big 12 quarterback before the 2026 season. But Lagway is a tricky case...

New look Big 12

The conference has seen a lot of turnover, with 10 new quarterbacks rolling into starting positions. In fact, half of the top six Big 12 signal callers will be debuting at new colleges, Lagway being one of them.

Bear Bachmeier of BYU and Noah Fifita of Arizona are two of the only familiar faces coming off great years with their respective programs.

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Lagway: Trap pick or dark horse?

CBS listed DJ Lagway at the 6th spot in the Big 12. This seems like a ranking that is a safety pick. CBS isn't pushing all its chips in on Lagway, ranking signal callers like Drew Mestemaker (a North Texas transfer) above him.

But at the same time, CBS is scared to sell on Lagway, who is just two years removed from being the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the country.

Landing in this middle ground makes sense for the Baylor QB. While coming off an underperforming year at Florida, CBS argues that Lagway has "a real chance to rewrite his career with the Bears."

Lagway is absolutely a dark horse on this list; his physicality and passing talent will be a great fit in the Baylor offense that he has inherited from Sawyer Robertson.

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ceiling can only get higher for Lagway, as BU Football will continue to bring in and coach up receiver weapons for the QB.

He's got to prove it

With spring practice on the horizon, Lagway will be settling into the "pass-happy" Jake Spavital offense, connecting with new targets like Colorado transfer Dre'lon Miller and Oklahoma State transfer Gavin Freeman.

While the DJ Lagway ranking might be a little low, it's understandable. Lagway is going into a prove-it season. If he is going to get more respect at his position, he will have to lead the struggling program to wins.

DJ doesn't have the greatest weapons next to him, but his task doesn't change. Lagway doesn't have the luxury to 'figure it out' for a year; his coach's job is on the line; the school only has one winning season in the last four years; he's got to win now.

DJ Lagway is coming into a tough situation, and his schedule is stout, but the junior is capable of proving himself and flying up rankings.