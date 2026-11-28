Baylor is expected to hire UTSA’s Jeff Traylor as its next head coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Traylor would succeed Dave Aranda, who was fired Oct. 25. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has served as interim head coach since then.

The Roadrunners beat Tulsa 28–22 on Friday to finish the regular season 10–2 and earn the right to host the American Conference championship game. UTSA has won 10 games in a season three times, all under Traylor.

Traylor won three state titles at Gilmer

Traylor went 175–26 in 15 seasons at his alma mater, Gilmer High School. The Buckeyes won 12 district titles and played for five state championships, winning in 2004, 2009 and 2014. His final team went 16–0 and averaged 59.4 points per game. In 2025, he was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Baylor’s campus.

From Texas assistant to UTSA head coach

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Traylor got his first college job at Texas in 2015, coaching tight ends and coordinating special teams. A year later, he took over the wide receivers and became associate head coach for offense. He helped Texas sign back-to-back No. 7 recruiting classes, and one of his recruits, punter Michael Dickson, went on to win the Ray Guy Award.

Traylor spent 2017 coaching running backs for Chad Morris at SMU, where Xavier Jones rushed for 1,075 yards. He briefly served as the Mustangs’ interim head coach before following Morris to Arkansas. Traylor coached running backs there for two seasons, and Rakeem Boyd ran for 1,133 yards in their second year together. UTSA hired Traylor in December 2019.

Traylor won back-to-back conference titles at UTSA

UTSA went 7–5 in Traylor’s first season, matching its win total from the previous two years combined. The Roadrunners opened 2021 with 11 straight wins, climbed as high as No. 15 nationally and finished 12–2 with their first Conference USA title. They won the league again in 2022, finishing 11–3. Traylor was named Conference USA Coach of the Year both seasons.

In its first season in the American, UTSA went 9–4 with a 7–1 conference record and beat Marshall in the Frisco Bowl for the first bowl win in program history. The Roadrunners went 7–6 in each of the next two seasons before getting back to 10 wins this fall.

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Traylor is 63–28 overall at UTSA and 39–5 at the Alamodome, where he’s lost just once in 30 games against conference opponents. The Roadrunners have also won three straight bowl games, most recently beating FIU 57–20 in the First Responder Bowl last December.

Traylor found talent other schools missed

Dec 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) passes in front of UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Trey Moore (31) in the second half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Traylor spent 15 seasons coaching high school football in East Texas before he started recruiting in the state as a college assistant. At UTSA, he was willing to offer local players who drew little recruiting attention and give them time to develop. Trey Moore was an unranked prospect from Smithson Valley when Traylor offered him late in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Moore went on to set UTSA’s single-season record with 14 sacks before transferring to Texas.

The same offseason Moore went to Texas, Oregon signed cornerback Kam Alexander, who came to UTSA from Sam Houston and earned first-team all-conference honors in his only season with the Roadrunners. Both players had already proved themselves at UTSA by the time bigger programs picked them up.

What Traylor’s offense could mean for DJ Lagway

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to throw during the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 2021 Conference USA title game against Western Kentucky, UTSA handed the ball to Sincere McCormick 36 times. He ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his season total to 1,479 rushing yards.

A year later, UTSA leaned on quarterback Frank Harris. He threw for 4,063 yards and 32 touchdowns, added 602 yards and nine scores on the ground and was voted Conference USA MVP. Harris completed 32 of 37 passes in a 48–27 win over North Texas to clinch UTSA’s second straight title.

Harris averaged nearly 34 pass attempts per game, and UTSA still made room for him to run. Baylor saw what Lagway could do on the ground against Iowa State, when he ran for 119 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown.

At Baylor, Traylor has a chance to build around DJ Lagway and give him more opportunities to use his legs. I’m excited to see whether Traylor keeps Jake Spavital as offensive coordinator and which Texas high school players he brings in to build the offense beyond Lagway’s time in Waco.

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