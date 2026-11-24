Baylor has been searching for its new head coach since firing Dave Aranda after a loss to Kansas. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman was named the interim head coach and he's led the Bears to a 2-2 record since taking the reins.

Klanderman was auditioning for the job, and if he could've beaten BYU and Texas Tech, it would've been hard to tell him no. But it appears that Baylor has its eyes set on a different coach.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has emerged as the top contender to become the Bears' new head coach.

"Sources told On3 that the Bears are far along in their coaching search. UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has emerged as the top contender for the Baylor job, but Baylor is still going through the process and remains engaged in talks with multiple candidates, sources said."

TCU recently fired head coach Sonny Dykes, and the Horned Frogs are believed to be interested in Traylor, but with TCU making the move later than Baylor, it would appear that the Bears would have the leg up in the race to land Traylor — if that's what they decide to do.

Traylor is someone who would fit

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When Doug McNamee made the choice to move on from Aranda, he sent out a letter detailing what would come next. In terms of the new head coach, he wanted someone who would come in and instill a winning tradition.

"Our goal for the next Baylor Head Football Coach is simple. We want to bring in someone who will launch a generation of consistent winning. There are certainly non-negotiables when it comes to how we win and represent Baylor and its Christian mission, but it is imperative that we win because there is no substitute for how it fuels our priorities, our goals, and our future.

Traylor has been in the state of Texas for most of his coaching career. He coached at the high school level from 1989-2014. He coached at Texas from 2015-16, before moving to SMU as its associate head coach in 2017. He left for Arkansas, where he was there from 2018-2019, before taking the head coach position at UTSA in 2020.

During his time at UTSA, he's built a winning culture, going 60-28 since 2020. He's led the Roadrunners to two Conference USA wins. This season, UTSA is 9-2, and is fighting for a spot in the playoff.

This season, UTSA is averaging 31.9 points per game, but allowing 27.4 points per game, which is 95th in the nation.

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