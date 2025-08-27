Inside The Bears

FOX Sports officially welcomes Robert Griffin III ahead of Baylor, Auburn showdown

Baylor fans will enjoy seeing RG3 back in McLane Stadium on Friday.

Trent Knoop

It's been known for a little while now, but Fox Sports made it official on Wednesday by announcing former Baylor QB and Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, would join Fox this season to announce college football. RG3 will be joined by Jason Benetti and sideline reporter Alexa Landestoy for the '25 season.

RG3's first game? His alma mater, the Baylor Bears. On Friday, Griffin III will be back in McLane Stadium as an analyst. He will be calling the Auburn-Baylor game as the color commentator.

Another Heisman Trophy winner is set to join FOX Sports' college football roster.

Robert Griffin III, who was the recipient of the 2011 Heisman Trophy and an NFL Pro Bowler, will join FOX Sports' award-winning lineup as a college football analyst. The former Baylor standout will pair with veteran play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti and sideline reporter Alexa Landestoy for the 2025 season.

In addition to calling games, Griffin's podcast, "OUTTA POCKET WITH RGIII," will be featured on FOX Sports/Red Seat Ventures. Co-hosted with his wife, Grete Griffin, OUTTA POCKET explores the hottest topics in sports and features incisive interviews with the industry’s biggest names.

FOX press release

"This opportunity with FOX Sports represents the perfect intersection of my two greatest passions - football and storytelling," Griffin said. "I'm honored to join the FOX Sports family and excited to celebrate the game of football while working with some of the best people in the business telling the stories that matter. My goal is to bring that authentic perspective to every broadcast, helping fans understand not just what's happening on the field, but why it matters and what it means to the young men chasing their dreams. Teaming up with Jason Benetti, whom I greatly respect, and working alongside Alexa Landestoy will be special."

Robert Griffin II
RG3 had a distinguished playing career in Waco. Not only did he get started right away by winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, but he also became the 2011 Heisman winner. During his four-year career with the Bears, Griffin III threw for 10,366 yards, 78 TDs, and 17 INTs. On the ground, he rushed for 2,254 yards and 33 scores.

He was drafted second overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Trent Knoop
Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

