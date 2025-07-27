Former Baylor starting QB expected to start with new team in 2025
Entering Year 7 of his college football career, former Toledo and Baylor signal caller Dequan Finn, is expected to lead the charge in the MAC once again. After being named the MAC's Most Valuable Player in 2023, Finn chose to spread his wings and land in Waco to play for Baylor in 2024. Things didn't work out for him with the Bears, but he's back in the MAC for the 2025 season -- where it all began.
Signing with Miami (OH), Finn is expected to start, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Finn is set to take over on a good Miami (OH) team that finished second in the MAC in 2024. Finishing behind Ohio, the Redhawks went 9-5 overall and 7-1 in conference play.
2024 was a tough year for the Michigan native. Finn started the season as the starter for Baylor, but injuries plagued Finn and he eventually lost his job to Sawyer Robertson -- who is now a darkhorse to win the Heisman. In his lone season with the Bears, Finn threw for 307 yards in three games, with three touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Finn's season with Baylor wasn't up to his standards, though. Previously, with Toledo, Finn appeared in 45 career games, throwing for 7,074 yards and 63 touchdowns, while adding 1,840 yards on the ground with 25 scores.
How back in the MAC, Finn is looking to finish his college career with a bang.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor Basketball: Obi Agbim believes the team will be defined by how they choose to respond to loss by Brazil
Controversy strikes as Big 12 rejects prospective team entry into conference
Baylor Football: Top X-Factor players for the 2025 season
Baylor Basketball: Team USA blows 26-point lead, falls to Brazil in championship game
Predicting Baylor football's 2025 record: Will the Bears Sic 'Em All?
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS