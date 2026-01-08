Social media goes wild after Baylor lands prodigal's son DJ Lagway from Florida

Baylor and Dave Aranda desperately needed a major splash out of the transfer portal after going 5-7 this past season, and that's exactly what happened on Thursday. After Florida transfer DJ Lagway spent Wednesday in Waco, he decided to come home and commit to the Bears.

Lagway will have two years of eligibility remaining and Baylor hopes he can revive the program after an underwhelming season. The Bears have a lot of work to do in order for that to happen. After losing a lot of players to the transfer portal, Baylor will have to rebuild its team.

But landing Lagway is a great start and it's likely players will want to come to Baylor to play with him. B

Coming out of high school, Lagway was a five-star player, a top QB, and Baylor was in his final group. But Lagway chose to head to Florida, where he started most of his freshman season and all of his sophomore year. The Gators fired Billy Napier and Lagway thought it was best to move on himself.

And now the Prodigal's Son returns home. Following in his father's footsteps, Lagway will wear the Baylor uniform in 2026 after the Bears were the first team to offer Lagway out of high school.

OC Jake Spavital runs a QB-friendly system and it should get Lagway back on track. After a sensational freshman year, the former No. 7 prospect in the nation had struggles this season. He threw for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs. The Gators' offense had some issues, there were coaching issues, and the entire program needed an overhaul.

Following Lagway's commitment to Baylor, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

The legacy is coming home

BOOM🚨🚨🚨



Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway has committed to Baylor.



The former No. 1 QB and Gatorade Player of the Year in the 2024 class posted 4,416 total yards and 29 TDs in two season with the Gators.



The Baylor legacy has two years of eligibility. #SicEm 🐻 pic.twitter.com/VOdjluVQ6q — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) January 8, 2026

BREAKING: Former Florida star QB DJ Lagway has COMMITTED to #Baylor. The former 5⭐️ QB prospect is one of highest ranked QB’s in the transfer portal.@DerekLagway #SicEm #Committed pic.twitter.com/fwCeF4IdLu — Baylor Football Recruiting News (@SicemRecruiting) January 8, 2026

DJ Lagway lands at his father’s alma mater



The Baylor Bears land former Gatorade National Player of the Year and Five-Star Plus+ QB https://t.co/MKZIrktKWQ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 8, 2026

DJ Lagway needs a spot to develop. Baylor needs a spark.



It's a perfect marriage. https://t.co/vPrY9sddJM — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 8, 2026

Just a massive, massive addition for Dave Aranda, Jake Spavital and Baylor.



DJ Lagway makes so much sense for the Bears from a scheme perspective. This could be fun. https://t.co/QLHisevC4u — Zach Smith (@ByZachSmith) January 8, 2026

Florida QB transfer DJ Lagway is expected to transfer to Baylor, a source confirmed to @TheAthletic.



Big win for Dave Aranda and Jake Spavital. The Bears needed a QB with Sawyer Robertson gone. Lagway returns to his home state of Texas and the school where his dad played. — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) January 8, 2026

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital runs a great offense for the QB

Jake Spavital’s last four starting quarterbacks as an OC🔥🎯



Sawyer Robertson (2 YRS): 6,752 YDs, 59 TDs, 61%

Fernando Mendoza (1 YR): 1,708 YDs, 14 TDs, 63%

Will Grier (2 YRS): 7,354, 71 TDs, 66%

Davis Webb (1 YR): 4,295 YDs, 37 TDs, 62%



Next up, DJ Lagway🐻🫡 pic.twitter.com/VEgG1uvj3d — Baylor Bears on SicEm365 (@SicEm365) January 8, 2026

Really, really excited to see the work Baylor OC Jake Spavital does w/ DJ Lagway.



Spav has a long list of elite QB development & I’d argue that DJ will be the most talented he’s had.



Not to mention that he was the reason Fernando Mendoza was at Cal in 2023. — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) January 8, 2026

Coach Spavital will get DJ Lagway right — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) January 8, 2026

Baylor actually did it.. The Bears landed the former five-star

Baylor actually did it🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻

DJ LAGWAY IS A BAYLOR BEAR‼️‼️‼️‼️@BaylorBearsOnSI

Read More Below ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/IiViSavONB — Jacob Haddadin (@Jacob252731) January 8, 2026

DJ Lagway



✅ Didn’t transfer to a rival



✅ Didn’t work out for both sides



No reason to be bitter, best of luck Lagway !#GoGators 🐊 https://t.co/fzJfTY2VBk — Sebastian Fearon DPT, CSCS, OCS (@TheDegenDoc) January 8, 2026

Lagway can sling the ball

Former Florida QB DJ Lagway has committed to Baylor, per @chris_hummer



🎯 91.8 Career Passing Grade on 20+ Yard Throws pic.twitter.com/W9YhGvPOSm — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 8, 2026

Auburn is now on the clock

Byrum Brown vs. DJ Lagway in Atlanta to open the season. https://t.co/fEebEX3TAm — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) January 8, 2026

