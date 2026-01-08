Social media goes wild after Baylor lands prodigal's son DJ Lagway from Florida
Baylor and Dave Aranda desperately needed a major splash out of the transfer portal after going 5-7 this past season, and that's exactly what happened on Thursday. After Florida transfer DJ Lagway spent Wednesday in Waco, he decided to come home and commit to the Bears.
Lagway will have two years of eligibility remaining and Baylor hopes he can revive the program after an underwhelming season. The Bears have a lot of work to do in order for that to happen. After losing a lot of players to the transfer portal, Baylor will have to rebuild its team.
But landing Lagway is a great start and it's likely players will want to come to Baylor to play with him. B
Coming out of high school, Lagway was a five-star player, a top QB, and Baylor was in his final group. But Lagway chose to head to Florida, where he started most of his freshman season and all of his sophomore year. The Gators fired Billy Napier and Lagway thought it was best to move on himself.
And now the Prodigal's Son returns home. Following in his father's footsteps, Lagway will wear the Baylor uniform in 2026 after the Bears were the first team to offer Lagway out of high school.
OC Jake Spavital runs a QB-friendly system and it should get Lagway back on track. After a sensational freshman year, the former No. 7 prospect in the nation had struggles this season. He threw for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs. The Gators' offense had some issues, there were coaching issues, and the entire program needed an overhaul.
Following Lagway's commitment to Baylor, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.
The legacy is coming home
Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital runs a great offense for the QB
Baylor actually did it.. The Bears landed the former five-star
Lagway can sling the ball
Auburn is now on the clock
