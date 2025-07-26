Inside The Bears

On3 names several 'darkhorse' candidates who could win the 2025 Heisman Trophy

There is one Baylor Bear on the list.

Trent Knoop

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's almost August, which means there will be college football played in a month. It's time to start thinking about which players might ascend after not generating too much hype in the dog days of summer.

On3's Andy Staples looked at Bet MGM's Heisman odds for the 2025 season, and he picked out several players who might make a run at winning the coveted prize.

Leading the way is a pair of Notre Dame offensive threats: QB CJ Carr and RB Jeremiyah Love. After the Notre Dame duo, you've got Alabama QB Ty Simpson and WR Ryan Williams. Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons will replace Jaxson Dart in hopes of having a great 2025 season.

After all of those guys, Staples mentions a Baylor Bear. QB Sawyer Robertson is back for the 2025 season and he has +6600 odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025. After starting last year as a backup to Dequan Finn, Robertson lit the Big 12 up and helped the Bears go 6-0 to finish the regular season.

Robertson threw for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2024. With Robertson back, along with dangerous weapons like RB Bryson Washington, WRs Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins (maybe), and TE Michael Trigg -- Robertson could be in store for a massive season.

If Baylor can win nine or 10 games in 2025, along with Robertson having a sensational season -- it's possible another player from Waco could be hoisting a big-time trophy.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Power ranking the top 10 football players in Big 12 going into the 2025 season

CBS Sports ranks Big 12 head coaches ahead of 2025 season: Where is Dave Aranda?

Baylor Basketball: Scott Drew calls Cameron Carr a 'top-five athlete' following USA's win over Lithuania

Baylor Bears land transfer portal WR from Purdue

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football