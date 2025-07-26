On3 names several 'darkhorse' candidates who could win the 2025 Heisman Trophy
It's almost August, which means there will be college football played in a month. It's time to start thinking about which players might ascend after not generating too much hype in the dog days of summer.
On3's Andy Staples looked at Bet MGM's Heisman odds for the 2025 season, and he picked out several players who might make a run at winning the coveted prize.
Leading the way is a pair of Notre Dame offensive threats: QB CJ Carr and RB Jeremiyah Love. After the Notre Dame duo, you've got Alabama QB Ty Simpson and WR Ryan Williams. Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons will replace Jaxson Dart in hopes of having a great 2025 season.
After all of those guys, Staples mentions a Baylor Bear. QB Sawyer Robertson is back for the 2025 season and he has +6600 odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025. After starting last year as a backup to Dequan Finn, Robertson lit the Big 12 up and helped the Bears go 6-0 to finish the regular season.
Robertson threw for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2024. With Robertson back, along with dangerous weapons like RB Bryson Washington, WRs Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins (maybe), and TE Michael Trigg -- Robertson could be in store for a massive season.
If Baylor can win nine or 10 games in 2025, along with Robertson having a sensational season -- it's possible another player from Waco could be hoisting a big-time trophy.
