'From Bench to Baylor Star': go inside the helmet of Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson
With the buzz around Baylor senior QB Sawyer Robertson, his recent appearance on Adam Breneman’s "Next Up" podcast offered an unfiltered look into the rise of Baylor’s new starting quarterback. Titled "From Bench to Baylor Star," the episode explored Robertson’s long journey—from a backup with baseball dreams to the poised signal-caller leading the Bears into a new season.
On the podcast, Robertson says that his first childhood dream involved Texas, but not the gridiron. "If I’d had all my prayers answered, I’d be playing right now for the Texas Rangers." The son of a former MLB first-round pick, Robertson credits baseball and multi-sport competition for shaping his competitive edge. That versatility and drive would later serve him well during his transition to major college football. Coming out of high school as a 4-star prospect in the 2021 class, Robertson said Texas Tech—his family's hometown and longtime rooting interest—opted for Behren Morton, the Red Raiders’ current starting QB. Robertson instead committed to Mississippi State, drawn by Mike Leach’s Air Raid system and Leach himself, whom he called a "childhood hero. Among the many memories of Leach, one stands out for Robertson after a particularly bad blowout loss to Alabama. Leach walked into the locker room and read the children’s book The Little Engine That Could aloud to the entire team. When he finished, Leach deadpanned: “There, now all you should be some confident guys. Now, go out there and practice.”
His early time in Starkville, however, was marked by limited playing time and personal loss. Leach’s unexpected death, which Robertson described as the most adversity he’s dealt with in his career at this point, left Robertson at a crossroads. The coach who had recruited him and represented the heart of his move halfway across the country was suddenly gone. That foundation, led him to Baylor. Even then, Robertson didn’t expect to become the team’s starter, especially after being named QB2 behind at the start of last season. But, he said he made his mark through vocal leadership in the locker room and perseverance despite being the backup quarterback. After replacing incumbent starter Dequan Finn three games into the season, he pointed to Baylor’s win over Texas Tech last year—following three straight conference losses—as a pivotal breakthrough for him and the team.
Asked by Breneman for a self-scout, Robertson identifies himself as a pocket passer that can be mobile when needed. “I can’t lie, I hate that term ‘sneaky athletic,’ like why can’t I be regular athletic?” He detailed his offseason focus on improving his footwork, deep ball accuracy, one area that NFL scout Todd McShay emphasized in his evaluation of Robertson, and pre-snap decision-making. "Just not being predictable," he said of his mental approach. He also noted the internal benefits of practicing against Dave Aranda’s defense—one he says constantly tests his ability to adjust and read coverage. Robertson likened Aranda’s coaching influence to stories he and Aranda have discussed about Joe Burrow’s time at LSU, where Aranda previously served as defensive coordinator, and how the former Heisman winner emphasized competitiveness by winning every conditioning drill he participated in.
Robertson says he enters the season with one circled date: Utah. That’s where he made his first career start at Baylor in 2023, with his 12-of-28 passing performance and two interceptions in the Bears’ loss that day. He called this year’s rematch a "full-circle moment." Though reserved in demeanor—he calls himself more chill than “rah-rah”—Robertson described himself as deeply committed. “I’m gonna get hit, bleed, do whatever I can to win games, and I’m gonna do whatever I can until a doctor pulls me off that field.” Off the field, Robertson’s goals are equally clear. He’s on track to graduate in December from Baylor’s business school, and he says he has long-term aspirations of working in a sports front office or owning an outdoors and fishing supply store. His approach to NIL reflects that ethos too—last year, he secured a deal that allowed him to give every teammate a Yeti cooler, emphasizing team unity over personal branding. He also spoke about the value of using NIL opportunities for community engagement, noting that while the money is a bonus, his biggest satisfaction comes from what he can give back. “Even if it wasn’t there, I’d still be at Baylor and I’d still be happy.”
Robertson has also grown deeply attached to the community he now leads on the field. “I could see myself living in Waco the rest of my life,” he said—a rare statement of permanence in a sport often defined by constant movement. The podcast closed with a reflection on perspective. Asked what advice he’d give his younger self, stepping on campus at Mississippi State for the first time, Robertson said: “Chill out a little bit, trust the process, don’t be too hard on yourself.”
Heading into the 2025 season, Baylor’s quarterback is no longer waiting for his shot. The development, maturity, and drive shown in his journey suggest he’s ready to take full command of the role.
