Baylor football named a top-five team for a former 5-star QB

Baylor is in the market for a new quarterback following the graduation of Sawyer Robertson. The Bears do have two QBs on the roster, who could start in 2026, in Nate Bennett and former Auburn transfer Walker White. But neither are a sure thing, and with Dave Aranda's future in doubt -- he needs a solid QB in Waco.

On Monday, news hit that Florida's DJ Lagway was entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Lagway, a former five-star prospect, has ties to Baylor and the Bears have been named one of the top landing spots. College Football HQ's Joe Cox named Baylor, James Madison, Texas Tech, Clemson, and USC as potential spots.

"Lagway's father, Derek, played at Baylor. Lagway's hometown of Willis, Texas, is also barely two hours from Baylor's campus. The school did recruit Lagway out of high school, but might certainly be interested in a transfer. QB Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns this year, but he's a senior. Lagway would be an excellent plug-and-play option."

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lagway's father was a running back for the Bears and Baylor was the first school to offer Lagway. He grew up watching Baylor and the Bears were one of his favorite teams -- but so much that he goes and plays for them?

Time will tell, but Baylor struck out on some top recruits this cycle and the Bears will have some NIL money to throw around. As much as some other top schools? Maybe not. But Lagway could go home to Waco and play a major role in overhauling the Bears back into Big 12 contention.

Lagway's time at Florida

Lagway came in and played in 12 games his freshman season with the Gators, while starting seven of them. With a 6-1 record as the starter, Lagway passed for 1,915 yards, 12 TDs, and nine interceptions. On the ground, the dual-threat ran for 101 yards.

Then in 2025, the Freshman All-American started every game for Florida. He passed for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs.

With turmoil amongst the coaching staff, Lagway's numbers dropped. But the talent is there and the potential is out of this world. If Baylor gets a visit from Lagway, that would be huge for the Bears, trying to bring the prodigal son home.

