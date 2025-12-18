These 5 Baylor football players are critical for a successful 2026 season

The Baylor Bears finished the 2025 campaign with a losing record (5-7), and they will lose most of their skill players on offense and some key contributors on the defense.

But the 2026 version will have a core of talented football players who will be critical to their gridiron survival, on both sides of the ball.

LB Keaton Thomas

The leading tackler on the team, Thomas recorded 105 tackles, his second consecutive season with 100+ tackles. That was good enough for third in the Big 12 Conference and 31st nationally. In addition, Thomas posted one INT and seven tackles for loss. For his efforts, Thomas was named second-team All-Big 12 by the Associated Press (AP). Thomas will be the leader of new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman’s defense.

Monster in the Middle❕



Keaton Thomas is the first Bear since:

-Eddie Lackey to post back-to-back 100+ tackle seasons (2012 & 2013)

-Terrel Bernard to do so twice (2019 & 2021)#SicEm pic.twitter.com/n8zbHVDMKm — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 5, 2025

WR Jadon Porter

For a team that loses their top five receivers, Porter will be counted on to become a weapon on the perimeter in 2026. Porter caught nine passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 9.44 yards per catch. Porter’s lone touchdown came in a loss at TCU.

The local product from Lorena, Jadon Porter, caught his first collegiate touchdown over the weekend against TCU🥳‼️#SicEm🐻 pic.twitter.com/4eqIE5qkNv — Baylor Bears on SicEm365 (@SicEm365) October 22, 2025

RB Bryson Washington

After a 1,000-yard season and 12 touchdowns rushing in 2024, Washington took a step back this season. Washington rushed for 788 yards and six TD’s. He averaged 5.12 yards per carry. In addition, Washington caught a receiving touchdown. Washington must get back to his 2024 self, which will help the Bears be less one-dimensional on offense.

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) runs with the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

S Jacob Redding

Redding was third on the team in tackles with 53 stops. In addition, Redding recorded three INTs (returning one for a touchdown). Redding will fill the void left by the departure of DJ Coleman, who announced he would enter the transfer portal. As a contributor on special teams, Redding earned more playing time in the back half of the season.

Quarterback?

Baylor will lose starting quarterback Sawyer Robertson to the next level. Robertson finishes his Baylor career ranked No. 4 on the school’s all-time passing list.

Currently, Baylor is on the short list and reportedly the best fit for talented signal-caller DJ Lagway, formerly of the Florida Gators. Lagway has announced his intention to transfer after Billy Napier was fired and Jon Sumrall was hired.

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Bears and the young Lagway do have a connection. Lagway’s father, Derek, played running back for the Bears in the late 90s and gained 1,190 total yards rushing and receiving in his career.

Baylor has other talented, but inexperienced gunslingers on the roster. Nate Bennett and Auburn transfer Walker White currently man the quarterback room. In addition, the Bears signed Texas high school phenom Quinn Murphy during the early signing period earlier this month.

Baylor has posted a losing season four years out of six under Dave Aranda. Aranda was retained for the 2026 season, so this nucleus of talent is critical for Baylor’s success on the gridiron in what will be Aranda’s seventh season in Waco.

More From Baylor On SI