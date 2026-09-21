Baylor Bears Will Get Nightcap Game vs. Arizona State in Week 5

After a 2-1 start and a 36-19 win over LA Tech, the Baylor Bears are set to start Big 12 play this weekend. The Bears are getting the Colorado Buffaloes at home to start conference play, and the Buffs are coming off a major loss to Northwestern on the road.

The 2026 season has a chance to be special for the Bears and Baylor is expected to get DJ Lagway back this weekend after he sat out in both Week 2 and Week 3.

But, once the Colorado game is over, Dave Aranda will start to shift his focus to Arizona State, which will be on the road.

Baylor-ASU game announced

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced game times and TV channels for Week 5 games. For Baylor, it's going to be a late-night kick in the desert.

The Bears will take on Arizona State at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Week 5️⃣ TV Times 📺⏰ pic.twitter.com/RRpNTi3PKB — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 21, 2026

Cutter Boley has been the difference for ASU

Sam Leavitt left Arizona State for LSU and Lane Kiffin, but Kenny Dillingham landed himself a playmaker. Cutter Boley came to ASU from Kentucky and the Sun Devils had him battling Michigan transfer Mikey Keene, however, Boley won and it's clear as to why.

ASU is 2-1 on the season after beating both Morgan State and Kansas, while suffering a lone loss to Texas A&M. But Boley has been great and he's thrown for 736 yards, nine TDs, and two INTs in his first three games with the Sun Devils.

Baylor will have to watch out for both playmaking WRs Reed Harris and Omarion Miller. Harris leads the team with 19 receptions for 374 yards and five TDs. While Miller has caught a team high 20 receptions for 149 yards and one TD.

Baylor vs. ASU history

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Arizona State being one of the new additions to the Big 12 Conference, the two teams have only met each other twice ever. The first meeting came back in 1990, where Baylor suffered a 34-13 loss to the Sun Devils, and then the two schools met on the field last season.

The Bears lost in Waco, 27-24, to Arizona State and Sam Leavitt. Sawyer Robertson threw for 250 yards, three TDs, and one interception in the loss, while TE Michael Trigg caught five passes for 71 yards and two scores.

ASU would kick a 43-yard field as time expired to beat Baylor. The Bears hope to avenge that loss a week from Saturday.

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