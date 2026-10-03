How to Listen, Watch Baylor Football Hit The Road vs. Arizona State

Baylor has technically been on the road this season. It was Week 1 when the Bears traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on Auburn, but it was a neutral site game. On Saturday, Baylor will hit the road this weekend for its second Big 12 game of the season.

The Bears are headed to Tempe, Arizona, to take on the Sun Devils. Here's how you can see the game and listen.

How to watch Baylor take on Colorado

Day: Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 3 Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

9:30 p.m. CT Where: Mountain America Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.)

Mountain America Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.) Network: ESPN

ESPN On the call: Roy Philpott and Brock Osweiler

Roy Philpott and Brock Osweiler Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

Baylor's injury report heading into Saturday

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Friday night, there are five Baylor players listed on its availability report and they are all OUT. However, all five players were expected and the Bears are hopeful to get wide receiver Ashton Jones back at some point.

S Jacob Redding

CB Jamarion Richardson

DL Devonte Tezino

OL Cayden Tone

WR Ashton Jones

The good news for Baylor is that both DJ Lagway and Hosea Wheeler have a clean bill of health and aren't listed at all on the availability report. Both players have been dealing with some nagging injuries, but that doesn't appear to be an issue this week — same with wide receiver Jadon Porter.

Baylor wins if..

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor is on a three-game winning streak and that's the best streak the Bears have been on since 2024, when Baylor won six in a row. If the Bears hope to make it four in a row, Baylor has to play good football.

The good news for Baylor is that its defense has been great. The Bears, under new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, has held each opponent to under 20 points. Arizona State can score the ball with Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley behind center. The Sun Devils took Texas A&M to the brink.

Getting pressure on Boley is a must and the Baylor defense needs to fly around. Offensively, DJ Lagway needs to take what the defense gives him and not worry about a 20-yard shot down the field every play.

Lagway also needs to be a willing runner, assuming his ankle is good to go. The Bears have struggled to run the football and if Lagway can add a new element to Baylor's offense, that would be huge. A rushing attack that can complement the passing attack could put Baylor in a good spot against ASU.

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