Jake Spavital 'Fired Up' About Baylor's RB Room in 2026 — Even Without Bryson Washington

After seeing Bryson Washington rush for over 1,000 yards in 2024, it's safe to say 2025 was a little underwhelming for the Bears' ground game. Seeing roughly 20 less carries in 2025, Washington ran for 788 yards and six scores. Fumbles became an issue, and Baylor's offense paid for it.

While Washington didn't live up to his 2024 form, and he opted to transfer to Auburn, the Baylor ground game is looking to get back to its standard. The cupboard isn't bare and the Bears return two rising sophomores Michael Turner and Caden Knighten, after both flashed in Year 1.

To top it off, Baylor returns veteran Dawson Pendergrass, who suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp. Between Pendergrass, Knighten, and Turner, Baylor should be able to have one of the top rushing games in the Big 12 this season.

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I'm fired up for Dawson being back," Baylor OC Jake Spavital said. "Just the unfortunate turn of events that happened in fall camp of last year. Just to see the journey that he's been through. And just the opportunity to get back out there on the grass and watch him run around. We're still easing him into it because I know what he's capable of doing.

"Obviously, the departure of Bryson, B-Wash, it was tough. But we have some really great backs .You have some experienced young running backs with Caden Knighten and Mike Turner that just watching Coach Hall work with those guys and develop them, they're gonna be a lot better than what they were last year. So when you have Dawson and Mike and Caden, it's a pretty good group.

"And we've got some guys like Ryelan Morris in the mix now, who's done a lot of great things. So we got some weapons back there. We just got to keep working where they're very comfortable with DJ. Because injuries do occur, unfortunately for Dawson. But I do think that that experience and the leadership of Dawson does help those young guys as well. So it's a really tight group right now."

A three-headed monster in Waco

While Pendergrass is ramping back up to live football, he even told the media he is feeling great. With Pendergrass back as the veteran in the room, along with both Knighten and Turner, it has him feeling great about the season.

"I'm feeling great, man," Pendergrass told the media on Tuesday. "Great medical team we have. They got me back. I'm feeling 100%. I feel very confident with the room we have, too. A bunch of dogs, a bunch of hard workers. Some people had to make some names for themselves last year and took full advantage of that opportunity to do that. So I'm feeling very confident about the room next year."

Last season, in relief of Washington, Knighten ran for 469 yards and a score, along with Turner seeing 469 yards and a score. Expect all three players to see playing time this season and form one heck of a three-headed monster in Waco.