Projecting Top 10 Baylor Player Ratings in EA College Football 27

If you enjoy playing the College Football video game series, Thursday marks an exciting day for you. Later on Thursday, EA Sports is going to do a deep dive on the new features that will be in College Football 27.

The game will release to everyone on July 9 and fans will get to play with their Baylor Bears once again. In the meantime, I'm going to predict the top 10 players on Baylor's team when the game launches.

1. QB DJ Lagway - 89 overall

DJ Lagway's Instagram Account

The former Florida Gator took a massive hit throughout the College Football 26 video game season. When the game launched last July, Lagway was a 90 overall, and but by the end of the video game season, he dipped to an 83 overall.

Starting out as an 89 overall might be pushing it, but EA was high on Lagway once. Now he heads to Waco and looks to resurrect his career. The Bears usually have a higher-rated quarterback in the game, and Lagway should push around that 90-overall mark.

2. LB Travion Barnes - 88 overall

After being one of the top tacklers in all of football in 2024, Travion Barnes transferred to Baylor, where he was supposed to star. But an early-season injury knocked him out, but Barnes is back in Waco for another season.

He was rated an 84 overall player last season — even after his injury. Barnes is going to be the top linebacker on the team this season, and possibly the best defensive player. Look for EA to give him a bump now that he's healthy.

3. P Palmer Williams - 87 overall

Punting the ball isn't exciting and a lot of gamers will go for every fourth-down attempt. But if you play it like real simulation football, it's good to have a weapon like Palmer Williams.

Williams was rated as an 83 overall player in College Football 26, but as one of the best punters in college football the past two seasons, he should get a big boost. Last year, Georgia's Brett Thorson was the highest-rated punter with an 86 overall — look for Williams to surpass that.

4. RB Dawson Pendergrass - 86 overall

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The veteran of the room, Dawson Pendergrass is back after missing all of 2025 with an injury sustained in fall camp. Despite not playing last year, EA rated him as an 83 overall player, and now that Pendergrass is expected to lead the Bears in 2026, he should get a bump.

Baylor will likely play three running backs this season, but Pendergrass should be the top option in an offense that should be exciting.

5. DT Hosea Wheeler - 86 overall

Baylor is still waiting word on if massive defensive lineman is going to be eligible for this season, but as for the game, Hosea Wheeler is expected to be in it as of now. After winning the national championship with Indiana, Wheeler is going to play a massive role for the Bears this season — assuming he's eligible.

Wheeler was rated an 82 overall DT in the game last season, and with his role for Baylor this season, he should be among the top rated players.

6. CB LeVar Thornton - 85 overall

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LeVar Thornton had a rough start for Baylor in 2025, but by the end of the season, Thornton was very good for the Bears' secondary. Getting him back in 2026 was big for new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, and with Thornton being locked into a starting role, expect an improvement on his rating.

Thornton had a 79 overall rating in last game, and he should be around where Caden Jenkins (84) was in College Football 26.

7. WR Louis Brown - 85 overall

Baylor's wide receiver position took a big hit after losing Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kobe Prentice, and Kole Wilson, who all had good ratings in the last game. Louis Brown is back, who had an 82 overall rating when the game finished its last update.

Brown should via for the top spot this season, and look for EA to signal that.

8. WR Gavin Freeman - 85 overall

Both Gavin Freeman and Colorado transfer Dre'lon Miller should also battle for a starting spot this fall, but the Oklahoma State transfer has proven production, and EA gave him an 80 overall rating a year ago.

Now that he's in Baylor with Baylor, under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, Freeman will have way more opportunities to show what he's capable of.

9. RB Caden Knighten - 84 overall

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As a true freshman, Baylor had to lean on Caden Knighten in 2025 after Bryson Washington exited games due to stingers, or turnovers reared its ugly head. Knighten was impressive, and was rated an 80 overall by the end of the roster updates.

Entering 2026, Knighten will be right there with Dawson Pendergrass and Michael Turner, and with Knighten's speed, he should be fun to play with in College Football 27.

10. S Jacob Redding - 83 overall

Jacob Redding could have as big of a jump as anyone in terms of ratings, and could be higher than the 83 I've given him. At 77 overall in last game, Redding was dominant in Baylor's secondary.

Redding was the third-leading tackler last season and led the Bears with three interceptions. He should be in store for a big season under Joe Klanderman.