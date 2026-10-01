Key Baylor Football Matchups for Week Five against Arizona State Sun Devils

Baylor heads to Tempe, Arizona, to play the Sun Devils in a night game at 9:30 CT. With a close win against Colorado last week, this will be Baylor first real test of the season against a highly powerful offense. Arizona State has put up over 1,278 yards on offense so far, with more than half of it coming from their week one blowout win against Morgan State.

Hopefully, Lagway can be healthy enough to use his legs and open up this offense against Arizona State, or it might be another slow start similar to what we saw last week. Here are a few key matchups to watch.

Baylor's Consistent Pass Rush vs. Arizona State's Efficient

Passing Offense

Baylor's defense has shown so far this year that Aranda's spending on them was well worth it, especially in prioritizing the defensive front. They have proven week by week to be one of the best trenches in the Big 12, and on Saturday they will be facing a Sun Devils team that has been extremely successful at throwing the ball.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Kedrick Walker (36) celebrates after a sack against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona State has almost 800 passing yards in just three games, which is only 11th in the conference, but they are also the team with the fifth-fewest completions in the Big 12. Baylor has allowed just around 210 passing yards a game yards a game on the ground so far. Arizona State has allowed five sacks in their three games, so Baylor getting to the quarterback will be key to disrupting this early successful passing offense for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State's Exceptional Secondary vs. Baylor's Explosive Wide Receivers

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) breaks a tackle in the air by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau (17) as defensive back Boo Carter (6) closes in during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players like Gavin Freeman and Jayden McGowan have shone in the first few games of the season, but they'll face a big challenge. Arizona State has allowed just 484 passing yards in three games, the fourth-best in the entire nation.

I also see this game as a major challenge for Lagway; if he can dominate and put up a 300-plus-yard game against them, it will prove many doubters wrong after his inconsistent performance against Colorado last week.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hitting their most consistent target, Gavin Freeman, in quick routes and screen plays will be important to disrupt this secondary. Freeman has the ability to work magic on the field after a catch, and his getting the opportunities electrifies this offense.

Baylor Linebackers vs. Arizona State Running Backs & Dual-Threat QB

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (5) celebrates after tackling Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) for a short gain during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cutter Boley has only started to show what he can do on the ground this year, rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown. Cutter was a highly touted prospect in the 2024 class and was the third-best quarterback in Kentucky. After starting one year for the Wildcats, Boley gets a chance in this high-flying offense for Marcus Arroyo.

Limiting Boley will mostly rely on the linebackers, players like Travion Barnes and Kyland

Reed have had great starts to the year and will be key factors in limiting any scrambling or quarterback runs that Boley tries to attempt on Saturday.

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