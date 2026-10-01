Key Baylor Football Matchups for Week Five against Arizona State Sun Devils
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Baylor heads to Tempe, Arizona, to play the Sun Devils in a night game at 9:30 CT. With a close win against Colorado last week, this will be Baylor first real test of the season against a highly powerful offense. Arizona State has put up over 1,278 yards on offense so far, with more than half of it coming from their week one blowout win against Morgan State.
Hopefully, Lagway can be healthy enough to use his legs and open up this offense against Arizona State, or it might be another slow start similar to what we saw last week. Here are a few key matchups to watch.
Baylor's Consistent Pass Rush vs. Arizona State's Efficient
Passing Offense
Baylor's defense has shown so far this year that Aranda's spending on them was well worth it, especially in prioritizing the defensive front. They have proven week by week to be one of the best trenches in the Big 12, and on Saturday they will be facing a Sun Devils team that has been extremely successful at throwing the ball.
Arizona State has almost 800 passing yards in just three games, which is only 11th in the conference, but they are also the team with the fifth-fewest completions in the Big 12. Baylor has allowed just around 210 passing yards a game yards a game on the ground so far. Arizona State has allowed five sacks in their three games, so Baylor getting to the quarterback will be key to disrupting this early successful passing offense for the Sun Devils.
Arizona State's Exceptional Secondary vs. Baylor's Explosive Wide Receivers
Players like Gavin Freeman and Jayden McGowan have shone in the first few games of the season, but they'll face a big challenge. Arizona State has allowed just 484 passing yards in three games, the fourth-best in the entire nation.
I also see this game as a major challenge for Lagway; if he can dominate and put up a 300-plus-yard game against them, it will prove many doubters wrong after his inconsistent performance against Colorado last week.
Hitting their most consistent target, Gavin Freeman, in quick routes and screen plays will be important to disrupt this secondary. Freeman has the ability to work magic on the field after a catch, and his getting the opportunities electrifies this offense.
Baylor Linebackers vs. Arizona State Running Backs & Dual-Threat QB
Cutter Boley has only started to show what he can do on the ground this year, rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown. Cutter was a highly touted prospect in the 2024 class and was the third-best quarterback in Kentucky. After starting one year for the Wildcats, Boley gets a chance in this high-flying offense for Marcus Arroyo.
Limiting Boley will mostly rely on the linebackers, players like Travion Barnes and Kyland
Reed have had great starts to the year and will be key factors in limiting any scrambling or quarterback runs that Boley tries to attempt on Saturday.
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Tyler is a writer for Baylor Bears On SI with a deep focus on football and basketball. Professional stat cruncher and high school athlete. Passionate NFL, college, and NBA fan. I love sports and want to put that passion into my writing.Follow TylerGillum_83