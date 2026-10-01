BYU vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The BYU Cougars got off to a hot 3-0 start to the season, but then enjoyed a BYE in Week 4. They return to action this weekend when they hit the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

TCU is seeking its first win against a power conference team this season. They lost to UNC in Week 1 and then fell to UCF in Week 4, but beat Grambling and Arkansas State in Weeks 2 and 3.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

BYU vs. TCU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

BYU -6.5 (-110)

TCU +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

BYU -235

TCU +200

Total

OVER 47.5 (-110)

UNDER 47.5 (-110)

BYU vs. TCU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 3

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

BYU record: 3-0

TCU record: 2-2

BYU vs. TCU Betting Trends

The OVER is 5-3 in the last eight meetings between these two teams

BYU is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in TCU's last 10 games

BYU vs. TCU Key Player to Watch

LJ Martin, RB - BYU Cougars

LJ Martin has been BYU's best offensive weapon. The Cougars' star running back has averaged a blistering 7.8 yards per carry through his first 42 touches. If TCU can't stop the run, the Horned Frogs have no hope of covering the spread in this game.

BYU vs. TCU Prediction and Best Bet

I'm shocked to see this spread at just 6.5 points. TCU has not been a good football team this season. They rank 64th in net adjusted EPA per play and have lost by 5+ points to two teams that are significantly inferior to BYU.

The Horned Frogs rank just 50th in opponent EPA per rush, which leads me to think this will be another big game for BYU running back LJ Martin.

I'll lay the points with the Cougars.

Pick: BYU -6.5 (-110) via BetMGM

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