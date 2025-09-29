Baylor set to redshirt explosive WR for rest of 2025 season
Following Baylor's win against Oklahoma State, multiple outlets have reported that senior transfer wide receiver Louis Brown IV plans to redshirt and sit out the rest of the season.
Brown did not appear in Saturday's win, the second game where Brown registered no catches, after logging two catches for 27 yards last week versus Arizona State. Brown had a season high in catches and yards with three receptions and 34 yards in the Samford game, where he also secured his only touchdown reception of the year. With head coach Dave Aranda speaking with the media earlier today, it appears to be a mutual decision between Brown and the program, presumably with the hope that Brown can return and step into a bigger role next season, with wide receivers Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins set to graduate.
"He's going to redshirt this year,' said Aranda, addressing media on Monday. 'I think there's been the emergence of a couple of other guys at receiver that have really allowed us to find that space."
Brown committed to Baylor in last year's spring portal window, during the time period when sixth-senior year receiver Ashtyn Hawkins had still been deemed ineligible by the NCAA, and it appeared to be a significantly more pressing need for depth in the wide receiver room. However, alongside Hawkins and Cameron, fellow senior wide receiver and transfer Kole Wilson had a breakout game in Week 1 versus Auburn, hauling in eight catches for 13 yards and earning national recognition.
Wilson hasn't slowed down, tied for second on the team with 21 catches, alongside tight end Michael Trigg. Between Wilson and Alabama transfer Kobe Prentice, leading the team with five touchdown catches, they did not appear to be room for a consistent role for Brown in Baylor's offense in 2025.
Baylor is Brown's third collegiate stop, after spending his two years at Colorado State, and leading San Diego State with 620 receiving yards as a junior last year. Aranda spoke highly of Brown in the spring after his arrival, even saying that Brown had the potential to be Baylor's top guy on the outside.
Brown, a former three-star recruit from Los Angeles, will surely garner major interest from programs next year, especially West Coast teams closer to home, looking for proven receiver production, and will surely be one of the biggest battles for Baylor in the off-season in terms of retention. However, with the language on this coming out of the program, Brown's comfort level within Jake Spavital's offense, having logged stats this year, and more than likely the promise of a bigger role next year, the Bears should have a good chance at bringing back Brown for 2026.