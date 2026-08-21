One Baylor Football Defender's Stock Goes up as Fall Camp Marches On

There's no question that Baylor needs some players to emerge on the defensive side of the football this season. The Bears went out and landed a fresh-looking defensive line, along with some defenders in the secondary.

One position that won't look overly different is at linebacker. Yes, Baylor lost star Keaton Thomas, along with Phoenix Jackson. But both Kyland Reed and Kaleb Burns return, both playing a lot of football a season ago. As does Travion Barnes, who suffered a season-ending injury early in 2025.

While Reed and Barnes are supposed to be the next one-two punch in the second level, it's Burns who has really emerged this fall. Playing in all 12 games last season, Burns is entering his sophomore season with a lot of experience — also being one of the most athletic linebackers on the team.

"I mean, the sky's the limit for Kaleb," coach Jamar Chaney said. "It's just as important as it is — Kyland, it's just as important as it is as Travion. "Expect him to go out there and have a big year. I mean, athletic-wise, he's one of the most athletic linebackers I probably have been around. So, just finding ways that we can get him on the field and do it.

"He's really good at it, man, but, man, he has grown a lot. I mean, he's still only 18 years old, but just the work he's put in, man, on and off the field. You see him out there yesterday doing stuff on his own. He's the only one on the field, you know. So, he's maturing at a fast pace. He's one of the guys you can't wait to see out there, see running around, see hitting."

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Burns wasn't expected to be thrust into action like he was. But unfortunately for Dave Aranda's defense, there were too many injuries that forced the young linebacker into duty. However, looking back on the 2025 season, linebackers coach Jamar Chaney believes it built confidence for him heading into 2026.

"It's good. I think it built confidence," Chaney said on Burns. "I mean, because when he played, he made a lot of plays while he was out there. So, I think his second play ever, he got a pick. So, he's a high production guy, splash play guy. And just get him to be confident and know the defense."

Details and instincts

The 6'1", 224-pound linebacker is likely set to be the third linebacker on the roster. Baylor landed a few other players who could make an impact this season like Kedrick Walker, but Burns earned his stripes a year ago.

While he is still picking up Joe Klanderman's defense, captain Kyland Reed is impressed with the young buck. Speaking with the media, Reed said Burns' instincts and details are what's setting him a part.

"I definitely like his instincts," Reed said. "He's got amazing instincts. Just being able to flow to the ball. I think a part of his game that he got better at just being more intentional. Details, like he's just pairing his instincts with the details now. So it's all coming together."

Burns is ready to dominate

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The Baylor linebackers are going to be tested in Week 1. The Bears' defensive line will be tested, and if the Auburn backs get past them, it's going to be up to Burns and Co. to make the stop. Under new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, quarterback Byrum Brown will be a tough stop, too.

But Burns says he is up to the challenge and his mindset entering 2026 is to dominate.

"I mean, just to dominate, really," Burns said of this season. "I mean, I know I have to do [it] to be that guy. Just putting in that work every day, just knowing who I'm working with, winning my leverage every day, just getting better every day. Proving to myself when I go out there game one, I mean, I put in the work."

Fans can see the new-look Bears in action on Sept., 5 against Auburn.

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