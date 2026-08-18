Updated Baylor Football Projected Defensive Starting Lineup After Week Two of Camp

After a second week of fall camp in the books, Baylor's defensive blueprint is starting to come into place. It's a group that has gone through massive transition, anchored by big-time portal players like Hosea Wheeler and returning reliable veterans such as Travion Barnes and Jacob Redding.

This defense looks to be shifting in a positive direction. Let's look at the projected starters who are expected to take the field and start this defensive turnaround for the Bears.

Defensive Line

Defensive End: Jordan Mack, A senior transfer from Coastal Carolina that has two years of JUCO play, appeared in all 13 games for the Chanticleers. He had nine tackles and just one sack, ranking as the 115th Defensive lineman in the portal.

Indiana’s Hosea Wheeler (0) goes through drills during spring practice at Mellencamp Pavilion on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nose Tackle: Hosea Wheeler, the former national champion and 11th-best defensive lineman in the portal, will be a huge piece in this line for Baylor this season. Going into his sixth year, he will definitely bring veteran leadership to this defensive unit.

Defensive Tackle: Kamren Washington, a senior transfer who has spent two years at Texas State (2023-2025) and one year at Sam Houston as a freshman. Played in all 13 games last year for the Bobcats and ended up with 23 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and two sacks over his two-year span.

Linebackers

Troy Trojans tight end Trae Swartz (89) makes a reception while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive end Garrick Ponder (30) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JACK: Garrick Ponder, A very succesfull fifth year linebacker that prevouisly played 15 games for North Alabama from 2022-2024 and 13 games with Southern Miss last year. Garrick was a major threat in the Sun Belt Conference, with 11.5 tackles for loss and four and a half sacks. A pretty solid pickup for the Bears, he was originally recruited as an edge rusher, but will likely mold into a hybrid back that can play in coverage and be impactful in the run defense.

Will Linebacker: Kyland Reed, one of Baylor's most impactful returning players on the defense, looks to be one of the studs on this defense. Going into his junior year, Kyland played in all 12 games last year for the Bears, with over 50 tackles plus one forced fumble. I definitely expect Reed to be one of the guys to shine this year in this defense.

Middle Linebacker: Travion Barnes, a returning fifth-year senior whose season was cut short after just four games last year due to injury. Had a productive run to start last year plus being ranked third in the nation in tackles per game at FIU. A definite force who could become one of the best players on this team if he can have a fully healthy season this year.

Secondary

Strong Safety: Devin Turner, a fifth-year safety who was injured during the spring of last year. He had multiple great years for Northwestern, with a total of 162 tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups over three years for the Wildcats. Another player that I expect to shine if he stays healthy this year.

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free Safety: Jacob Redding, a senior who started in nine games last year and was the Bears' highest PFF-graded defender, finished with 53 tackles along with three interceptions.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears safety Bo Onu (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star: Bo Onu, a sophomore standout who has been recently turning heads at camp this fall. He was a rotational piece in the backfiled that played in over 11 games last season and showed real potential as a freshman. This kid has a crazy ceiling and will likely be one of the top secondary guys Baylor will have this year.

Right Cornerback: Devon Jordan, another transfer who will likely be a key starter for the Bears. He played as a reserve option for Oklahoma in over 25 games in two seasons and was Oklahoma's primary nickelback last year and number three corner on there depth chart. A solid coverage guy who has plenty of experience and should be a viable corner for the Bears.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) attempts to intercept a pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Cornerback: LeVar Thornton Jr., a returning senior corner who started all 11 games last year at corner for the Bears, missing just one game. Another experienced secondary player who should help rally this fresh new defense having over 522 snaps and over 230 snaps in coverage.