Analyst on star Big 12 RB heading into 2025: 'One of the most underrated RBs in college football'

After seeing just 10 carries in his true freshman season, Baylor RB Bryson Washington exploded in 2024 -- during his redshirt freshman campaign. Not only did he rush for 1,028 yards and 12 scores, but he took the college football nation by storm. Not many realized just how good the shifty back was, but with the Bears struggling to pass the football in the early going, it was Washington who really helped the Baylor offense roll.
After not playing in the opening two games, Washington would go on to have six games of 100 or more yards on the ground. Two of those, he rushed for over 190 yards. Against TCU, Washington rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, entering 2025, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick called Washington one of the most underrated running backs in college football.
"Bryson Washington is one of the most underrated running backs in college football."
While Washington is the lead back in Waco, it's the Baylor RB room as a whole that makes the Bears' run game so tough to defend. In fact, PFF ranks Baylor's running back room as the 10th-best room in the nation.
"Bryson Washington ran for 1,028 yards in his redshirt freshman season and was 13th among Power Four running backs with an 87.9 rushing grade. His 4.1 yards after contact per attempt were also 12th in that same group.
"Dawson Pendergrass also had a strong second season, posting an 80.5 rushing grade while running for 671 yards. The Bears also welcome in a four-star true freshman in Michael Turner this year."
Baylor is expected to have one of the top offenses in college football, and adding in senior QB Sawyer Robertson in the mix -- the Bears could top the Big 12 Conference.
