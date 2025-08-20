Predicting the Baylor Bears' 2025-2026 starting offense
Coming off a year where the Baylor Bears finished with the 20th-best total offense in the country, Dave Aranda and company will look to build on the Bears' six-game winning streak to finish the 2024-2025 season. With week 0 of college football being less than a week away, it's time to look at the returning production for the Bears on offense and predict what their starting offense could look like for the coming season. Below, I predict position-by-position what Baylor's starting offense could look like going into their week 1 matchup against the Auburn Tigers, broken down into skill position players, and the offensive line.
Skill Positions:
Quarterback: Sawyer Robertson
Running back: Bryson Washington
Wide Receiver X: Ashtyn Hawkins
Wide Receiver Z: Josh Cameron
Wide Receiver Slot: Kobe Prentice
Baylor is loaded in its skill positions, and that starts with its headman under center, Sawyer Robertson. Robertson is coming off a phenomenal season in 2024, finishing with over 3,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions. Now going into his senior year, it is quite realistic for Robertson to be one of, if not the best, quarterback in the Big 12 for the 2025-2026 season; there is a reason why Robertson has been generating some Heisman trophy buzz. Looking to the other skill positions, running back Bryson Washington is back after finishing the 2024 season with over 1,000 yards rushing and looks to improve with another year of development under Dave Aranda. Lastly, the wide receiver room looks a little different from the previous year; however, its ceiling is quite high. The name to keep an eye on is slot wide receiver Kobe Prentice; The Alabama transfer will look to benefit from a change of scenery and be "the guy" for the Bears in 2025.
Offensive Line:
Left Tackle: Sidney Fugar
Left Guard: Ryan Lengyel
Center: Coleton Price
Right Guard: Omar Aigbedion
Right Tackle: Kaden Sieracki
When looking at the Bears' offensive line, the name of the game here is experience. Four of the starters on the offensive line: left tackle Sidney Fugar, left guard Ryan Lengyel, right guard Omar Aigbedion, and center Coleton Price, all return from 2024 and look to continue to improve off their previous seasons. When it comes to the right tackle position, I have slotted in Kaden Sieracki. Sieracki was the sixth offensive lineman/utility guy for the Bears last season, and after a strong 2024 campaign, I believe he has what it takes to push for the starting right tackle position. Given the returning experience, I expect the Bears' offensive line to pick up right where they left off last season and dominate in the Big 12.
Overall, I expect the Baylor offense to be even better than they were last year and push for one of the best offenses in the country.
