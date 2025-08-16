4 hidden gems in store for a breakout season for Baylor football in 2025
Going into every season, every team across the country is finalizing its depth charts and continuing to practice hard before Week 1 action. National sports media outlets tend to highlight players from each team who are “generating buzz,” whether that is due to historical performance or future potential.
However, year after year, there are always players who start the season further down on the depth chart who manage to surprise everyone and become cornerstones for their respective teams. In the case of the Baylor Bears, everyone is aware of the expectations from quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who is coming off a very strong season with the Bears and is generating some Heisman buzz. But what about the other players on the roster who have the potential to make a significant impact for Dave Aranda? Below, I list a couple of potential breakout candidates on both sides of the ball for the upcoming season.
1. Kobe Prentice - Wide Receiver
One of the splashier transfer portal additions for the Bears this upcoming season, Prentice spent the last three seasons with the University of Alabama, and during his time in Tuscaloosa, he totaled 60 receptions for 780 yards and five touchdowns. A highly rated recruit out of high school, Prentice has the opportunity to come into Waco this season and be "the guy" for Dave Aranda. With a capable quarterback like Sawyer Robertson throwing to him, Prentice can come in and elevate this Baylor offense to a new dimension, given his combination of speed, strength, and superb route running. Having played 36 games of college football, Prentice is a seasoned player who is going to surprise many this upcoming season.
2. Tyler Turner - Strong Safety
The second transfer portal addition on this list, before coming to Waco, Turner spent his time in Eugene, Oregon, under head coach Dan Lanning. During his time with the Ducks, Turner appeared in 17 games and totaled 7 tackles and 2 pass breakups. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Turner never seemed to find his groove at Oregon, but he offers a world of upside for a relatively inexperienced Baylor defense. Turner is a hard-hitting tackler who is not afraid of contact and will add another layer of toughness to Baylor's defense this upcoming season.
3. LeVar Thornton Jr. - Cornerback
A redshirt freshman, Thornton Jr. is the first player on this list who has been with Baylor throughout his tenure playing college football. A high four-star recruit from Keller, Texas, Thornton Jr. was originally recruited to play the wide receiver position for the Bears but ended up making the transition to cornerback. In 2024, Thornton Jr. appeared in all 13 games for the Bears and racked up 8 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. A key member of the cornerback rotation last year, Thornton Jr's previous experience playing wide receiver gives him a different skillset from most secondary players. Now going into his third season of college football, Thornton Jr. will look to push for extended playing time, if not a starting spot in Baylor's defense for the 2025-2026 season.
4. Emar'rion Winston - EDGE
The second transfer from the University of Oregon on this list, Emar'rion Winston, will be another veteran presence for this young Bears defense. Throughout his career with the Ducks, Winston appeared in 30 games, totaling 27 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two pass breakups. While his statistics may not jump off the charts, Winston is a glue guy who does all of the little things right. With the Baylor defense looking to retool after returning minimal production from last season, Winston is a guy who can come in and start right away for the Bears and be a true difference maker on this defensive squad.
Although these are four players who I believe are poised for breakout seasons, we never know who will step up and could surprise all of us this upcoming college football season.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
LBs Travion Barnes, Phoenix Jackson share why they came to Baylor, what they bring to the field
Q&A with 4-star DL Baylor commit Jamarion Carlton
CBS Sports picks between Auburn, Baylor in mega Week 1 clash
Young Baylor WR gets glowing remarks: '[He's] going to be in the league'
RG3, media, coaches sound off on Baylor Bears bringing back chrome helmets
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI