The 'BU' logo feud: Baylor files lawsuit against another university
Baylor University and Boston University: two schools with the same letters, but could not be more different. Texas and Massachusetts, the Big 12 and the ACC, 20,000 versus 40,000 students - all quite profound distinctions between the two schools. However, one key similarity remains between the two schools since 2018/2019: their logos. While the two logos have remained similar for quite some time, this week, Baylor took further action against Boston University. Baylor filed a formal federal complaint in Waco, Texas, which seeks to prevent Boston University from "a specific interlocking BU design that is identical or strikingly similar to Baylor’s federally registered marks.”
Before diving into the complaint, it's important to first look at the history of the feud between the two universities and how it came to be. The interlocking "BU," used by both schools, was said to have been utilized by the Bears since 1912 at its earliest, before then applying for a trademark in 1987. Boston University agreed to a different "BU" logo; however, the complaint filed by Baylor alleges that Boston University has persisted in its usage of the interlocking BU across merchandise such as hats, shirts, etc.
At this time, Boston University has not commented publicly on the lawsuit and if or how they plan to rectify the situation. However, the complaint on the Baylor side of things is quite clear: they want to be the only university utilizing the interlocking BU.
"Unless these acts of the Defendant are restrained by this Court, they will continue, and they will continue to cause irreparable injury to Baylor and to the public for which there is no adequate remedy at law," the lawsuit says.
We will continue to monitor this situation closely, but only time will tell whether this logo feud will be drawn out, or turn into a standoff.
