Former Ohio State Buckeye turned Baylor Bear evaluates the Baylor Cornerback Room

Following the 2024-2025 season, former Ohio State Buckeye Calvin Simpson-Hunt decided to leave Columbus and transfer to Waco to play for Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. Simpson-Hunt, a former high four-star prospect out of Waxahachie, Texas, never really saw the field much when with the Buckeyes. However, the opportunity to go up against the best wide receivers in the country, such as Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and more, certainly is an incredible learning experience.
When asked by the media what Simpson-Hunt plans on bringing to the Baylor cornerback room, he responded by highlighting his experience with the Buckeyes and the aforementioned learning experience he's gained from being at the pinnacle of college football. He noted, "I say what I bring is really just like the foresight or like just the path really. Cause I've been there before and I've seen what that room had and what this room has too. So I can see what it really takes really to get to that point or just to reach high and reach our goals that we're trying to make in the room."
Now looking to be a staple member of the Bears' cornerback rotation, Simpson-Hunt has taken notice of the other members in the room, and he's impressed. When asked to break down the current status of the cornerback room, Simpson-Hunt noted, "Oh, it's all talent all around. Everybody, even Reggie, one of the fastest, fastest, quickest dudes I've seen, you know, LeVar. LeVar in the room, longest reach in the room. Tev is the most physical dang near in the room. So it's, everybody got their own and I can't, I could compare, but it's really like everybody got their, everybody got their own thing. We're all, everybody good football players right here."
Coming from the Buckeyes, where their cornerback room consisted of five-star athletes and future NFL players, Simpson-Hunt wants to bring that same mentality and toughness to Baylor. But from what he has already seen, the talent gap may not be as large as some think. Between the speed, length, and physicality, the Bears should be able to hold their own against any team's opposing receivers they will see in the upcoming season.
