Predicting the final score between Baylor football vs. No. 21 Cincinnati
After a tough loss last week in Fort Worth, Baylor is back on the road this weekend to take on Cincinnati. The Bearcats might be the toughest test Baylor has faced this season, and the Bears will have to play much better all around if they hope to down the No. 21 team in the country.
Once again, there will be a fun battle between QBs Sawyer Robertson and Brendan Sorsby. Both QBs are at the top of the conference and this could become a shootout if both players get hot.
Baylor Bears on SI's staff predicts what happens in the contest.
Trent Knoop
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson has done a good job this season, but turnovers reared their ugly head last weekend in Fort Worth. The Bears had plenty of chances to win that game, but Robertson threw three INTs and Bryson Washington coughed up the ball. If Baylor has any chance in this game, the Bears have to play turnover-free football and the defense has to show up.
Brendan Sorsby is elite and might be the best QB Baylor has seen this season. The Bears have done little to slow down the good ones. Not many reasons to make me think it's going to change this weekend on the road.
Score prediction: Cincinnati 38, Baylor, 27
Josh Abraham
The Bears are coming off of a tough loss to a TCU team that they could have beaten if they had played a little cleaner. Now the Bears face another difficult test in a top 25 opponent, the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats are another strong offensive team, led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby who has thrown for 18 total touchdowns to only 1 interception this season. Additionally, this Bearcats team is known for playing some of its best football in its home stadium. With all of that being said, I think the Bearcats' offense will just overpower the Bears' defense, which has been very shaky all season. Give me the Bearcats to win this one in a game that could have some people calling for Dave Aranda’s job.
Final score: Cincinnati 42, Baylor 24
Tony Thomas
The Bears rebound and so does Sawyer Robertson against the 96th ranked pass defense of the Bearcats.
Score prediction: Baylor 35, Cincinnati 31
Allen Barney
This will be a shootout as two of the top 30 teams in total offense going head-to-head. Cincinnati has a dark horse Heisman candidate at QB in Brendan Sorsby and Cincinnati has beaten a ranked team at home this season. The Bearcats seem to be hitting their stride after that upset win over Iowa State three weeks ago.
Baylor has performed well on the road in 2025 with a win over a ranked team at the time in SMU but fell in a high-scoring affair to TCU last week. Sawyer Robertson will have a ton of pressure to keep up with Sorsby and his offense on the road. This game will be close for about three quarters before Cincinnati shifts into another gear to pull of the win.
Score prediction: Cincinnati 51, Baylor 34
