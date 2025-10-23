Inside The Bears

3 Keys to a Baylor football victory over Cincinatti

What Baylor must do to defeat the Bearcats this weekend

Joshua Abraham

With their bye week now in the rear view, the Baylor Bears are coming off a very disappointing loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. In a game where the weather was not the most forgiving, and their postseason hopes were on the line, the Bears came up short. Going into this game, we had predicted that the match would be an offensive duel, and the winner would be decided by the team whose quarterback played the cleanest. Unfortunately for the Bears, Sawyer Robertson just did not look like himself, throwing three interceptions, whereas TCU's Josh Hoover threw none. Not only are Baylor's postseason hopes now gone, but it's safe to say that after last weekend, Sawyer Robertson's Heisman trophy hopes are also gone.

With that being said, the season is far from over, and the Bears now face a very challenging test with the Cincinnati Bearcats on their schedule, a team ranked inside the top 25. The Bears can certainly still salvage this season, especially with the implications of recruiting and bowl eligibility. With that being said, below are my three keys to the game for Baylor to leave this game with a win.

1. Keep up with the offensive firepower

While TCU had one of the more prolific offenses in the Big 12, that level of skill is matched, if not exceeded, by the Bearcats. On the season, the Bearcats average 37.9 points per game, which ranks 15th in the country. Additionally, the quarterback play for Cincinnati this season has been remarkable, led by quarterback Brandon Sorsby. On the season, Sorsby has thrown for just over 1700 yards but wields an impressive ratio of 18 touchdowns to only 1 interception. If Baylor wants to win this game, they are going to have to keep pace with this offense, and Sawyer Robertson will have to play a very clean game.

2. Limit explosive plays

As noted above, the Bearcats wield an incredible offense that is known for scoring a lot of points. The Baylor defense, to say the least, has left a lot to be desired this season. There have been moments where they have shown potential, but have not been able to put a complete game together. If they want to win on Saturday, the Bears are going to need to limit the explosive plays of the Bearcats and keep the ball in front of them. By doing so, it will give the Baylor defense more opportunities to get a much-needed stop.

3. Win the turnover battle

To echo my last paragraph, this game is going to be decided by whichever team can play a cleaner game and make fewer mistakes. The Baylor defense is not known for forcing a lot of turnovers, but if they have any intention of winning this game against a ranked opponent, they are going to need to be extraordinary. Whether it is a blocked punt, a forced fumble, or an interception, the Baylor defense will need to step up profoundly in order to win this game.

