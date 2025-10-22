Victory over Cincinnati could be the catalyst for Baylor’s 2025 football survival
The Baylor Bears are 4-3 on the season. In the loss to TCU last Saturday, the 42-36 defeat was not as close as the score would indicate. The Horned Frogs took advantage of four Baylor turnovers, including three INTs by quarterback Sawyer Robertson.
But this week, the focus is now squarely on the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-1), ranked No. 21 in this week’s Associated Press (AP) Top 25 football poll. The Bearcats have won six consecutive games following a week one loss to Nebraska.
Cincinnati is led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has thrown 17 TD passes and just one INT since that loss to Nebraska. Sorsby has gained over 2,000 total yards in seven games.
One of Sorsby’s primary targets on the perimeter is wide receiver Cyrus Allen, who has 31 catches for 345 yards. Allen’s eight receiving touchdowns are tied for No. 2 nationally. Stopping Sorsby and Allen should be a highlighted bullet point in the Baylor defensive game plan.
Baylor Linebacker Keaton Thomas is probably chomping at the bit to get on the gridiron at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati and hit everyone on the Bearcats' sideline. Against TCU, he posted eight tackles and returned a fumble 24 yards for a scoop and score. On the season, Thomas leads the Bears in tackles with 63.
In a story by Trent Knoop on Baylor Bears On SI, Robertson said this about playing the Bearcats and having an opportunity for a big victory,
“Yeah, it's huge. I mean, they're a really good team, very well coached, they're sound, they have great athletes, and so it's a huge challenge for us, but, you know, we'll rise to the occasion. You know, we've got to put our heads down this week, go to work, and, you know, it's a weight game. The atmosphere's going to be good, top 25 team, and so we've got to be ready for it, and it's a great opportunity. This is why you play the game, and so we'll be ready.”
Robertson is the leading passer in the FBS, tops in the following categories:
- Passing yards= 2,376
- Passing touchdowns= 21
- Passing yards/game= 339.4
The TCU game notwithstanding, Robertson and his passing game weapons of Josh Cameron, Kobe Prentice, and Michael Trigg are all talented enough to match up with, and outplay Sorsby and the Bearcats. Robertson and company are highly motivated to rebound in a big way against Cincinnati.
Make no mistake, a road win over a ranked Bearcats squad would provide huge momentum and the confidence needed for Baylor to survive and thrive for the remainder of their football season.
