Five Prospects Who Improved Their 2026 NFL Draft Stock in Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season featured four losses by teams ranked inside the top 20, including 16 wins by at least 40 points from Power Four teams and a wealth of standout performances.
There’s still little cemented at the top of the sport. No sure-fire leaders in the Heisman Trophy race, no clear-cut top team, and certainly no runaway favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
However, there are players who, for better or worse, have altered their draft stock two games into the season.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s five risers and two fallers from Week 2.
RISERS
Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor
Sports Illustrated’s No. 10 quarterback prospect starting the year, Robertson is second in the FBS with 859 passing yards and tied for seventh with seven passing touchdowns through two starts. In Saturday’s 48–45 double-overtime win over SMU, he completed 68% of his passes for 440 yards. The 6' 4", 220-pounder hasn’t thrown any interceptions, and his blend of ball placement, arm talent and mobility warrants an extensive look from pro evaluators.
Vincent Anthony Jr., edge, Duke
Anthony logged 2.5 sacks in Duke’s 45–19 loss to Illinois, winning around the corner with impressive dip and flexion for a 6' 6", 250-pound edge rusher. He pairs quality snap anticipation with long strides, enabling him to beat tackles to the top of the arc, and he has enough bend to flatten his path to the quarterback. Anthony is lanky, and while he lacks elite athleticism, he’s a solid mover in pursuit with adequate closing speed. He’s fighting for a spot on Day 3, and more performances like Saturday will put him in a strong position to hear his name called in Pittsburgh.
Hank Beatty, WR, Illinois
Beatty entered the season known for his punt return prowess, ranking fourth in the FBS with 14.1 yards per return in 2024. But he’s broken out offensively for the Fighting Illini this season, totaling 13 catches for 236 yards while adding a 25-yard rushing touchdown and 69-yard punt return score. The 5' 11", 185-pound Beatty grabbed eight passes for 128 yards against Duke. Primarily a slot receiver, Beatty is quick, smart and has quality contact balance to produce after the catch.
Jack Endries, TE, Texas
A two-year starter at Cal before transferring to Texas this offseason, the 6' 4", 240-pound Endries is off to a fast start with Arch Manning. Endries had four catches for a team-high 50 yards in Week 1 against Ohio State and followed with a pair of touchdown grabs Saturday against San Jose State—one from 36 yards, and the other from 16 yards. He’s an athletic pass catcher with soft hands, who can win as an H-back and when he’s moved into the slot, and he’s also a serviceable blocker.
Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
Nobody recorded more tackles in his team’s first two games than Golday, a 6' 4", 240-pounder, who’s made 26 tackles and two sacks. Golday plays with a cranked-up motor and quality range, and he’s strong and aggressive at the point of attack, which helps him stack and shed blockers at the second level. Cincinnati uses him both on and off the ball, a nod to his speed and physicality. Golday’s numbers are impressive, and his film matches.
FALLERS
Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State
Leavitt had a rough time in the Sun Devils’ 24–20 road loss to Mississippi State, completing 10-of-22 passes for 82 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He struggled mightily with ball placement while Mississippi State’s pressure muddied his pockets. While he competed and created plays on the ground, his misses within structure left a lot to be desired. Leavitt, Sports Illustrated’s No. 4 quarterback this summer, is a gifted thrower with the athleticism and arm talent to be a first-round pick—but he needs to find more consistency.
Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma
Ott emerged as one of the nation’s best ball carriers in 2023 at Cal, rushing for 1,305 yards, but an ankle injury limited him in 2024. He transferred to Oklahoma seeking to reinvent himself, yet he’s struggled to find a role in the Sooners’ offense. He’s rushed only five times for six yards through two games, and in Oklahoma’s 24–13 win over Michigan, he had only four carries for nine yards. Ott has the explosiveness and pass-catching skills to be a three-down back, but he hasn’t shown it yet with the Sooners.