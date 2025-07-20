Ranking the Big 12’s top 6 linebackers: Where does Baylor’s Travion Barnes land?
The Big 12 Conference has been known for its passing attack and high-profile offense for years. But there are some quality defensive players in the Big 12, and Pro Football Focus ranked the highest-graded returning Big 12 linebackers.
Kansas State's Austin Romaine graded out at No. 1 with a 90.8 grade in 2024. Romaine is viewed as one of the top LBs in all of college football.
Top six LBs in the Big 12 according to PFF
1. Austin Romaine - Kansas State (90.8 grade)
2. Riley Wilson - Arizona (86.7 grade)
3. Jacob Rodriguez - Texas Tech (82.5 grade)
4. Jake Golday - Cincinnati (80.9 grade)
5. Cole Kozlowski - UCF (78.0 grade)
6. Travion Barnes - Baylor (77.9 grade)
Barnes is new to the Baylor program. He transferred to Waco after having one of the top performances in college football last season at FIU. He ranked fifth in all of college football in 2024, recording 129 tackles, averaging over 11 per game. Barnes added 10.5 TFLs, three sacks, and two INTs during a fantastic '24 season.
Baylor should have a top LB duo in the Big 12 next season with Barnes coming to town. The Bears already have Keaton Thomas, who had a career year last year. Thomas racked up 114 tackles and found his name as a first-team All-Big 12 member last year.
The Baylor defense will go as far as Thomas and Barnes takes it.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
NBA legend with high praise for former Baylor Bear
Analyzing Baylor's 2026 4-star commits: DB Jamarion Vincent
Team USA cruises past India in group play opener, Baylor star Dan Skillings leads the way
Kamauryn Morgan named top freshman to watch - Baylor's sack master is coming for the Big 12
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS