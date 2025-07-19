Inside The Bears

Kamauryn Morgan named top freshman to watch - Baylor's sack master is coming for the Big 12

Baylor has one of the top true freshmen to watch in 2025 according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

JaMichael Garrett

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears take the field before a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Baylor has an incoming true freshman who has the potential to be an immediate impact play for the Bears in Waco. The 6-4 230-pound edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan from Dallas, Texas was the highest rated recruit in Baylor's 2025 recruiting class that finished 40th in the nation, per 247Sports team recruiting rankings. He was recently named on the Top True Freshman Watch list for the 2025 season, according to "Dave Campbell's Texas Football"

Morgan brings his elite pass rushing ability, explosive first step will have opposing offensive tackles in the Big 12 sleepless the night before for years to come. Morgan brings his winning pedigree as he comes from a high school program that has a rich tradition of winning and he's used to the spotlight, so he will be ready to go against August 29th vs Auburn in Waco.

Morgan fits the toughness and grit that Baylor is known for in the Big 12, his high motor and physicality will be one of the many reason why he can make an immediate impact in Waco and give the Bears something to build around for the future as they have another elite edge rusher from the 2026 Baylor recruiting class Jamarion Carlton who will be on the other side of Morgan and eventually will be causing havoc in the Big 12.

JaMichael Garrett
