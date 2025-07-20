NBA legend with high praise for former Baylor Bear
Rewind the clock to April of 2021: the Baylor Bears are in the finals of March Madness, competing for the program's first national championship in basketball. Matched against a rolling Houston team containing now-NBA players Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes, the Bears had their work cut out for them.
Yet, when faced with a challenge, the Bears' star players rose to the occasion, most notably, Davion Mitchell, who finished with a 12-PT and 11-assist double-double. In his final year at Baylor, known for being an all-around player who played tough defense, Mitchell finished the 2021 season averaging 9.0 PTS, 2.0 RBS, and 3.6 AST and was poised to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft. Mitchell went on to get drafted 9th overall to the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA Draft.
In his first two seasons with Sacramento, Mitchell put up respectable numbers while fighting for minutes in a crowded backcourt. In his rookie campaign, Mitchell averaged 11.5 PTS, 2.2 RBS, 4.2AST, and 0.7 STL in 27.7 minutes before improving his efficiency in year 2 on a lower average minutes played.
Although his efficiency continued to improve, Mitchell's minutes continued to decrease as the Kings struggled to make a push in the Western Conference playoff picture. Ultimately, on June 27th, 2024, Davion Mitchell was traded to the Toronto Raptors along with Sasha Vezenkov and the 45th pick in exchange for Jalen McDaniels. That, however, wasn't the last trade the would involve Mitchell, who was eventually traded again to the Miami Heat in February of 2025 in exchange for P.J. Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash considerations.
Although Mitchell only played 30 games for the Miami Heat in the 2024-2025 season, he excelled in a larger role for the team, averaging 10.3 PTS, 2.7 RBS, 5.3 AST, and 1.4 STL while shooting 50.4% from the field and 44.7% from 3. Along with his stellar shooting splits, Mitchell's defensive prowess was on full display, continuing to play with the same defensive intensity that helped propel Baylor to its first national championship. Recently, Mitchell's defense was given a shoutout by two-time NBA champion and former NBA MVP Kevin Durant.
Following Mitchell's signing a two-year, $24 million extension with the Miami Heat, Kevin Durant went on to highlight the defensive aptitude of Mitchell, comparing him to five-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection (3x First Team, 2x Second Team) Jrue Holiday. Now going into his fifth season, Davion Mitchell will look to continue to improve on a Miami Heat team that recently traded for NBA veteran Norman Powell and looks to compete in a wide-open Eastern Conference.
