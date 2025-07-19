Team USA cruises past India in group play opener, Baylor star Dan Skillings leads the way
Baylor men's basketball is representing Team USA at the FISU World University Games, and the Bears had a great first showing on Saturday. Team USA played its first game of group play against India, and USA got out to a quick start and never looked back.
Cincinnati transfer Dan Skillings was hot in the early going for Team USA. In the first quarter, Skillings went a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and scored 13 points. Obi Agbim, the Wyoming transfer, also played well, scoring eight points. Team USA led India, 31-12, after the first quarter.
The second quarter had a similar result. Team USA outpaced India, 32-14, to give the Red, White, and Blue a 64-26 lead at half. Skillings had 15 points at the break. Agbim was right behind with 13 points, three assists, and two steals. Isaac Williams had a terrific second quarter and ended half one with 11 points.
RELATED: Baylor basketball gaining key experience while representing Team USA
USA locked in during the third quarter as well. It was the Cameron Carr and Agbim show. Carr showcased his athletic frame, stealing the ball and dunking on the other end. Agbim knocked down a pair of 3s to continue to propel USA's lead. After three quarters, USA led India, 93-37. Coach Scott Drew emptied his bench to give all of his team solid run.
When the final buzzer sounded, Team USA downed India, 111-52, to give the USA a 1-0 record. You can see the final box score below.
USA's next game will be played on Sunday at 10:30 am CT against Latvia.
