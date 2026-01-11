Baylor lands Kansas State's top INT leader from 2025 in the transfer portal

Another member of the Kansas State defense is following Joe Klanderman to Baylor. On Sunday, starting safety Daniel Cobbs committed to the Bears, and will likely become an instant starter for the Baylor secondary.

Cobbs will have one year of eligibility remaining to use. He played three years at KSU, while redshirting one. He began his career at Tyler Junior College, where he played one season before heading to the Wildcats.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Kansas State safety Daniel Cobbs has signed with Baylor, @On3sports has learned.



Has 4 career INTs. https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/LEcatrBs4M — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 11, 2026

Cobbs' production with Kansas State

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Cobbs went to Kansas State for the 2023 season, but saw four games to preserve his redshirt. Then in 2024, Cobbs played in 12 games and 75 total snaps in a reserve role.

But in 2025, Cobbs became a mainstay in the KSU defense. Playing in 11 games, Cobbs played at both safety and in the slot this season. Primarily playing at strong safety, Cobbs had a great season. In 415 defensive snaps, Cobbs tallied 39 tackles, which was sixth on the team. He led Kansas State, snagging three interceptions this season. Cobbs also had three TFLs coming down from the safety position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cobbs was elite against the run. He was second on the team with a 81.8 run defensive grade. His 69.1 defensive grade was good enough for fifth on the team.

Cobbs' coverage was challenged at times. He had a 64.4 coverage grade and allowed 21 catches on 30 targets coming his way. He did allow one touchdown this season, but made up for it with the three interceptions.

Fourth Kansas State player following Klanderman

When Klanderman was hired away and landed at Baylor, the expectation was that several defensive players would follow their old defensive coordinator.

Baylor has now landed three defensive backs and one edge rusher. Ryan Davis is the most productive find along the defensive line, but between Colby McCalister, Jayden Rowe, and Daniel Cobbs, Baylor has some experience and players who could come in and compete for a starting job right away.

More From Baylor On SI