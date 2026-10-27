Where Baylor Football Stands in Latest National Polls After Kansas Loss

Baylor's 25-24 loss at Kansas has sent the Bears further down the national rankings, capping a difficult weekend that also saw the dismissal of head coach Dave Aranda.

After starting 4-1, Baylor has dropped consecutive games to TCU and Kansas, falling to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman now takes over as interim head coach with five games remaining.

The latest rankings reflect how quickly Baylor has lost the momentum it built during its four-game winning streak.

AP Top 25: Baylor Remains Unranked

Baylor remains outside the Associated Press Top 25 and received no votes following its loss to Kansas.

The Bears have yet to earn any AP votes this season, despite briefly building momentum during their four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, six Big 12 teams appear in the latest rankings, led by No. 6 Utah, which remains undefeated after defeating Houston 21-13.

BYU dropped six spots to No. 8 following its 39-31 double-overtime loss at UCF, while Texas Tech fell five places to No. 13 after losing 37-24 at Cincinnati.

Houston slipped to No. 18, Arizona climbed to No. 22 and Oklahoma State returned to the rankings at No. 24.

Coaches Poll: Baylor Still Receiving No Votes

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor also received no votes in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after briefly attracting attention earlier this month.

The Bears earned nine votes following their 55-19 victory at Arizona State but lost that recognition after falling to TCU.

Utah leads the Big 12 at No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, followed by BYU at No. 9 and Texas Tech at No. 14.

Houston sits at No. 19, Arizona at No. 21 and Oklahoma State is the first team outside the top 25.

While six Big 12 teams are receiving national recognition, Baylor has fallen out of consideration following its recent struggles.

The Athletic Rankings: Baylor Plummets to No. 65

Baylor's decline is particularly apparent in The Athletic's latest rankings of all 138 FBS teams, where the Bears fell 14 spots to No. 65.

Just two weeks ago, Baylor sat at No. 39 following its victory at Arizona State. The Bears then dropped to No. 51 after losing 17-6 to TCU before falling another 14 places following Saturday's defeat.

That represents a 26-spot decline in two weeks, undoing much of the progress Baylor made during its four-game winning streak.

Baylor led Kansas by 11 points entering the fourth quarter and appeared positioned to secure its fifth victory before allowing the Jayhawks to complete the comeback.

CBS Sports Rankings: Baylor Falls to No. 55

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Colby McCalister (15) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Nik McMillan (5) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor dropped nine spots to No. 55 in CBS Sports' latest rankings of all FBS teams, bringing its two-week decline to 25 places.

The Bears previously fell 16 spots to No. 46 after managing just six points against TCU. A week later, they squandered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead against Kansas.

Both losses came against opponents Baylor had opportunities to beat, raising concerns about the team's ability to finish games.

CBS Sports ranks UCF at No. 43, 12 spots ahead of Baylor, following the Knights' upset of BYU. Friday's matchup in Orlando offers the Bears an opportunity to reverse their recent slide.

What the Rankings Mean for Baylor

Baylor's national standing is hardly the program's biggest concern following Aranda's dismissal, but the rankings highlight the challenges awaiting Klanderman.

The defense has generally been Baylor's most dependable unit, recording five sacks and forcing two turnovers against Kansas. However, an inconsistent offense, penalties and missed opportunities have repeatedly undermined those efforts.

With five games remaining, Baylor needs two victories to reach bowl eligibility and avoid consecutive losing seasons.

The Bears' first opportunity to reverse their recent struggles comes Friday at UCF, which enters the matchup fresh off an upset of previously unbeaten BYU. For Klanderman, the immediate priority is turning Baylor's defensive performances into victories before its postseason hopes slip away.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.