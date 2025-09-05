Inside The Bears

Staff predictions: Baylor's big matchup against SMU on the road

Baylor Bears on SI predicts what happens in the game.

Trent Knoop, JaMichael Garrett, Joshua Abraham, Josh Crawford, Luke Hubbard

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

While it wasn't the ideal start for Baylor in Week 1 against Auburn, everything the Bears hope to do is still in front of them. Baylor still controls its own destiny, despite a 38-24 loss against the Tigers. A Week 2 game against SMU isn't necessarily a must-win game for Baylor, but it's obvious Dave Aranda's crew doesn't want to start the season 0-2.

It's not going to be an easy game for Baylor, though. SMU is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024 and the Mustangs return dynamic QB Kevin Jennings. The dual-threat QB threw for 260 yards, two scores, and a pick last weekend. SMU didn't ask Jennings to use his legs much in Week 1, but that could change this weekend after Baylor allowed Auburn's Jackson Arnold to run for 137 yards and two scores a week ago.

With the big matchup taking place on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on The CW, Baylor Bears on SI's staff gave their predictions on what might take place.

Trent Knoop

After allowing Auburn to run for over 300 yards in Week 1, I don't have much faith in Baylor's run defense -- especially if Jackie Marshall doesn't play. Kevin Jennings and Co. have a chance to run on the Bears' defense this upcoming week if Dave Aranda doesn't get things squared away. But where I do have faith is in Baylor's offense. Even though he looked off a few times last week, Sawyer Robertson is elite and he has incredible weapons. The Bears were viewed as a favorite to win the Big 12, and we need to give them the benefit of the doubt entering Week 2. Give me Baylor in a shootout.

Final score: Baylor 41, SMU 38

JaMichael Garrett

I think Baylor was caught in an unexpected blender last weekend versus Auburn. Auburn is going to be one of the toughest teams Baylor faces all season. This defense understands that they need to be better, especially the defensive line; they are already a underdog versus a good SMU program. If they can hold up in the run game, I think Baylor can win this one, as we expect to see more of Josh Cameron and Bryson Washington in this offense this weekend.

Final score: Baylor 24, SMU 21

Josh Abraham

Coming off of a disappointing week 1 performance against Auburn, Dave Aranda and his team are going to be hungry for a chance to flip the script and will have the chance to do so when they travel to Dallas. As fans, I believe we are going to be in for an incredible game, due to the offensive firepower of Sawyer Robertson and Kevin Jennings. While every bit of me wants to pick the Bears in this one, I can’t get over the lackluster performance by the Baylor defense in week 1. If the Bears' defense can’t get it together, this game could get ugly; for now, give me the Mustangs in a close one.

Final score: SMU 38, Baylor 31

Josh Crawford

Desire and desperation is one thing you can’t really quantify in sports. While SMU opened up the season with an easy cupcake win against East Texas A&M, the Bears seemingly already have their season in the balance, staring down an 0-2 start. While Jennings, I think, is better than Jackson Arnold, I don’t see the Bears getting leaned on in the run game they did with an SEC O-Line vs. a team that’s only 2 years into their power conference membership. Jennings causes real problems, but Aranda and Baylor realize how much they need this, and they pull out a TOUGH, gutty road-ranked win

Final score: Baylor 31, SMU 28

Luke Hubbard

After losing their season opener to Auburn, the Bears will be hungry for a win on Saturday. Traveling to SMU for this game is not ideal, but their offense should have no problem handling the crowd noise. I’m a bit concerned about the defense, particularly the front seven, especially if Jackie Marshall is out, but if they can be average agains the run, I like Baylor’s chances in this game. I think Sawyer Robertson has another big game through the air, but Bryson Washington will be the X-factor after a slow opener. I think Baylor just edges out SMU.

Final score: Baylor 35, SMU 31

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Baylor Football: Behind Enemy Lines with the SMU Mustangs

Fox's Joel Klatt makes decisive pick between Baylor vs. SMU for Saturday

SMU put on upset alert against Baylor

Baylor players who need to step up if Jackie Marshall is out against SMU

Three keys to a Baylor win over SMU

Faith, family, and football: The resilient journey of Josh and Andrea Cameron

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

JaMichael Garrett
JAMICHAEL GARRETT

I have Interned for The Michigan Insider on 247Sports. I’ve been a big Michigan fan and love going to games at The Big House. When I’m not watching sports, I enjoy being a family man. I’m married with three kids and I love grilling and bonfires.

Joshua Abraham
JOSHUA ABRAHAM

Josh started covering Baylor athletics in July 2025. Prior to Baylor Bears on SI, he worked as an intern for TheMichiganInsider at 247Sports. Josh graduated from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, with a bachelor’s degree in economics, where his passion for collegiate athletics continued to grow after attending his first game in The Big House. Combining his analytical background and his affinity for collegiate sports, Josh enjoys providing his unique perspective on the shifting dynamic equilibrium of the collegiate athletics landscape. When not watching sports, Josh enjoys cooking a nice meal, running, and traveling to new places with his friends and family.

Josh Crawford
JOSH CRAWFORD

Josh began covering Baylor athletics in July 2025. Before this, he previously wrote for Syracuse men's basketball and football at SI from 2022-24. As a former Division I defensive lineman at Prairie View, Josh is passionate about storytelling from a former athlete's perspective. When he's not covering Baylor, he enjoys traveling, listening to podcasts and music, and loves cooking a good meal.

Luke Hubbard
LUKE HUBBARD

Luke is a writer for the Baylor Bears On SI. He's an LSU graduate and previously covered the Tigers for two years. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and Formula 1. Luke's passion for sports and storytelling led him to become a sports writer.

Home/Football