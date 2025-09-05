Staff predictions: Baylor's big matchup against SMU on the road
While it wasn't the ideal start for Baylor in Week 1 against Auburn, everything the Bears hope to do is still in front of them. Baylor still controls its own destiny, despite a 38-24 loss against the Tigers. A Week 2 game against SMU isn't necessarily a must-win game for Baylor, but it's obvious Dave Aranda's crew doesn't want to start the season 0-2.
It's not going to be an easy game for Baylor, though. SMU is coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024 and the Mustangs return dynamic QB Kevin Jennings. The dual-threat QB threw for 260 yards, two scores, and a pick last weekend. SMU didn't ask Jennings to use his legs much in Week 1, but that could change this weekend after Baylor allowed Auburn's Jackson Arnold to run for 137 yards and two scores a week ago.
With the big matchup taking place on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on The CW, Baylor Bears on SI's staff gave their predictions on what might take place.
Trent Knoop
After allowing Auburn to run for over 300 yards in Week 1, I don't have much faith in Baylor's run defense -- especially if Jackie Marshall doesn't play. Kevin Jennings and Co. have a chance to run on the Bears' defense this upcoming week if Dave Aranda doesn't get things squared away. But where I do have faith is in Baylor's offense. Even though he looked off a few times last week, Sawyer Robertson is elite and he has incredible weapons. The Bears were viewed as a favorite to win the Big 12, and we need to give them the benefit of the doubt entering Week 2. Give me Baylor in a shootout.
Final score: Baylor 41, SMU 38
JaMichael Garrett
I think Baylor was caught in an unexpected blender last weekend versus Auburn. Auburn is going to be one of the toughest teams Baylor faces all season. This defense understands that they need to be better, especially the defensive line; they are already a underdog versus a good SMU program. If they can hold up in the run game, I think Baylor can win this one, as we expect to see more of Josh Cameron and Bryson Washington in this offense this weekend.
Final score: Baylor 24, SMU 21
Josh Abraham
Coming off of a disappointing week 1 performance against Auburn, Dave Aranda and his team are going to be hungry for a chance to flip the script and will have the chance to do so when they travel to Dallas. As fans, I believe we are going to be in for an incredible game, due to the offensive firepower of Sawyer Robertson and Kevin Jennings. While every bit of me wants to pick the Bears in this one, I can’t get over the lackluster performance by the Baylor defense in week 1. If the Bears' defense can’t get it together, this game could get ugly; for now, give me the Mustangs in a close one.
Final score: SMU 38, Baylor 31
Josh Crawford
Desire and desperation is one thing you can’t really quantify in sports. While SMU opened up the season with an easy cupcake win against East Texas A&M, the Bears seemingly already have their season in the balance, staring down an 0-2 start. While Jennings, I think, is better than Jackson Arnold, I don’t see the Bears getting leaned on in the run game they did with an SEC O-Line vs. a team that’s only 2 years into their power conference membership. Jennings causes real problems, but Aranda and Baylor realize how much they need this, and they pull out a TOUGH, gutty road-ranked win
Final score: Baylor 31, SMU 28
Luke Hubbard
After losing their season opener to Auburn, the Bears will be hungry for a win on Saturday. Traveling to SMU for this game is not ideal, but their offense should have no problem handling the crowd noise. I’m a bit concerned about the defense, particularly the front seven, especially if Jackie Marshall is out, but if they can be average agains the run, I like Baylor’s chances in this game. I think Sawyer Robertson has another big game through the air, but Bryson Washington will be the X-factor after a slow opener. I think Baylor just edges out SMU.
Final score: Baylor 35, SMU 31
