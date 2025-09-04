Fox's Joel Klatt makes decisive pick between Baylor vs. SMU for Saturday
The Baylor Bears are looking for some revenge on Saturday after falling to Auburn in Week 1, 38-24. But it's not going to be easy. Baylor heads to Dallas to take on ranked SMU -- a team that was in the College Football Playoff this past season.
Fox's Joel Klatt broke down the big game and talked about last week's loss to the Tigers. He said Baylor was probably the better team in the contest, but allowing Auburn to run the ball as it did and allowing a kickoff return for a TD -- had the Bears scratching their head.
“This one's going to be a really good game," said Klatt. "SMU is ranked. Baylor coming off the loss against Auburn.
"That's a two-and-a-half-point spread favoring SMU. They're hosting the game. That was a tough game against Auburn for Baylor because in a lot of ways, I would assume that Baylor felt like they let Auburn get away with one.”
But if Baylor is going to take down SMU, the Bears need QB Sawyer Robertson to continue to play at a high level -- after throwing for over 400 yards last game. The loss of Jackie Marshall hurt last week, and it's still to be determined if he plays this week. But Klatt believes Baylor is the better team heading into Saturday.
“Robertson, their quarterback, has been sensational and he was great again last week. The offense is better than their defense. They had an injury at defensive tackle," Klatt said of Jackie Marshall.
"So I'm worried about their run game a little bit. And then you look on the SMU side and I think that we're overlooking some of the departures for SMU. They bring back their quarterback, Kevin Jennings.
"Yes, they obviously have a coach that I think highly of in Rhett Lashlee, but they're replacing a lot of different guys, only two returning starters on defense. So that is not the same team that made a playoff run last year and played for the ACC Championship. No, no, no.
"I actually think Baylor is the better team in this one, even though that we have high expectations for SMU. Robertson again threw for over 400. He was under pressure a lot versus Auburn and still was able to produce.”
Will Baylor's defense hold up against Kevin Jennings and SMU? Maybe. But the Bears' offense is what makes Klatt pick Baylor to knock off the Mustangs on Saturday.
“The run game didn't give them much, but again, I think it's a more passing oriented offense," said Klatt. "I can see a high scoring game in this one. You look up at this one, would it surprise me if both teams are scoring in the 30s?
"No, it wouldn't surprise me at all. In fact, I like Baylor to win this one outright 38-34. They're going to be highly motivated.”
