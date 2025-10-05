Inside The Bears

PFF grades, snap counts to know after Baylor football's magical win over Kansas State

The Bears created some magic in order to win that game.

Trent Knoop

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

It had looked like Baylor was going to lose its third home game of the season, but the Bears did some magical things on Saturday to pull out a 35-34 win over Kansas State. Baylor found itself trailing 31-17 at the end of the third quarter, but a Sawyer Robertson TD pass and a Jacob Redding pick-six put the Bears right back into the game.

Kicker Connor Hawkins would drill a 53-yarder with just over a minute left in the game. However, Avery Johnson and KSU would drive the field to set up a long FG to win the game. But the Baylor special teams unit came up clutch with a block to seal the game.

Following Saturday's win, here are some PFF grades and snap counts to know.

Top 10 Offensive Players

  1. TE Michael Trigg - 88.7 grade
  2. QB Sawyer Robertson - 78.2 grade
  3. WR Kole Wilson - 69.2 grade
  4. RB Michael Turner - 64.4 grade
  5. LT Sidney Fulgar - 63.4 grade
  6. RT Kaden Sieracki - 63.2 grade
  7. WR Josh Cameron - 61.9 grade
  8. WR Kobe Prentice - 60.0 grade
  9. C Coleton Price - 58.3 grade
  10. RB Bryson Washington - 56.9 grade

Bottom Four Offensive Players

  1. WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 49.6 grade
  2. LG Ryan Lengyel - 52.7 grade
  3. RG Koltin Sieracki - 54.7 grade
  4. RB Caden Knighten - 56.5 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

  1. FS Jacob Redding - 91.7 grade
  2. CB LeVar Thornton -76.2 grade
  3. CB Reggie Bush - 75.3 grade
  4. DL Jackie Marrshall - 71.4 grade
  5. CB DJ Coleman - 70.1 grade
  6. DT Devonte Tezino - 69.6 grade
  7. CB Tevin Williams - 68.6 grade
  8. Edge Emar'rion Winston - 67.2 grade
  9. LB Kyler Jordan - 66.2 grade
  10. Edge Kamauryn Morgan - 65.5 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

  1. LB Kaleb Burns - 47.2 grade
  2. DT Cooper Lanz - 52.3 grade
  3. CB Caldra Williford - 52.9 grade
  4. FS Devyn Bobby - 54.4 grade
  5. Edge Matthew Fobbs-White - 56.1 grade

Snap Counts To Know

  • CB Caden Jenkins played just one snap on Saturday, his lowest total of the season.
  • CB Tevin Williams started, but played his second-lowest snaps of the season with 30.
  • Freshman Kamauryn Morgan continues to see some snaps -- 10 this time.
  • LB Keaton Thomas played the most snaps, second-most of the season, with 82.
  • After playing a big role last weekend, TE Matthew Klopfenstein saw just six snaps against KSU.
  • RB Caden Knighten was the No. 3 back, seeing 11 snaps.
  • WR Ashtyn Hawkins led all WRs with 67 snaps
  • TE Michael Trigg proved he was healthy, logging 64 snaps.

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football