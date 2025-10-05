What national media is saying after Baylor football's Week 6 win over Kansas State
Baylor fans, yes, even the ones that filed out of McLane Stadium, how you feeling?
For the second time this season, the cardiac Bears overcame a fourth-quarter double-digit deficit to come out with a victory. Similar to the SMU game, an interception by standout safety and former walk-on Jacob Redding turned the tide of the game, but this week's pick-six against the Wildcats turning the tide in a major way for the Bears. While fans of the Bears (and their hearts) would love for the Bears to stop putting themselves in precarious situations, it was a sigh of relief for the Bears to get their first win of the season in front of the home fans. With the Bears going into their bye week firmly entrenched as a contender in the Big 12, let's take a look around the college football landscape to get a national view of the 4-2 Bears.
Michael Trigg
Usually, this article is split up by which different national outlets had something to say about the Bears, but, you couldn't find someone not talking about the senior tight end's Odell Beckham-style one-handed snag in the fourth quarter. Trigg, who leads the nation in receptions from the tight end spot, continues to fuel the claims by friends of the site Ryan Roberts and Shehan Jeyarajah that Trigg could be a top-100 pick and one of the first tight ends taken next April in the NFL Draft.
If he can continue this level of production, Trigg could easily become the first Bear drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft since DT Siaki Ika in 2023.
Kansas State
While Baylor safety got his fair share of national spotlight for his pick-six, a majority of the national conversation around this game centered around Kansas State, both Avery Johnson's decision-making on the interception, but more the Jayce Brown non-touchdown after his helmet was ripped off with the Wildcats down 31-32. With Kansas State settling for a field goal on that drive, one could easily point to those lost four points and determine that's where the game was lost. However, national personalities such as Jeyarajah and On3's Josh Pate pointed towards earlier mishaps throughout the game for the Wildcats that led to the loss.