3 predictions for the Baylor Bears for the rest of the season
The Baylor Bears will have the week off after their comeback win over the Kansas State Wildcats. With six games under the Bears' belt and another six remaining in the regular season, here are three predictions for the rest of the season for Baylor football.
Sawyer Robertson breaks school single season passing yards record
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson is off to an electric start to the 2025 season. The redshirt senior has thrown for 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games and has led the Bears to a 4-2 record. With another six games remaining and Baylor being one win away from bowl eligibility, Robertson has the opportunity to break Baylor's single-season passing yards record.
Quarterback Nick Florence currently holds the record, with 4,309 yards in 2012. Robertson currently needs 2,252 more yards to pass Florence, calling for him to throw for 321.7 yards per game if the Bears make a bowl game. While needing to pass for 300+ yards each game this season is no easy task, the redshirt senior quarterback has thrown for over 321.7 yards in four out of six games this season.
Freshman RB Caden Knighten's role gets bigger down the stretch
Caden Knighten has been lighting in a bottle every time he touches the football. The freshman running back has 37 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown through six games, averaging 4.6 yards an attempt.
Despite his limited use, Knighten has made the Bears better when he touches the field. Running back Bryson Washington has suffered injuries in each of the team's last two matches, and despite finding plenty of success himself, would benefit from a dual running back system. Knighten, earning a larger role to offer relief for Washington, will keep each back in better condition and with fresh legs down the line.
The Bears get in contention for Big 12 Championship
After six weeks, Baylor ranks sixth in the Big 12 with a 2-1 conference record. Although competing against strong teams for the conference, such as the Arizona State Sun Devils, who defeated the Bears in Week 4, and the undefeated BYU Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders, Baylor possesses the fire and star power to go undefeated for the rest of the season.
Baylor might not make it to the Big 12 Championship, but given how the team has performed and fought in games, there's a good chance they finish the year near the top of the conference.