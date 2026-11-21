The New Orleans Saints are set to take on the Chicago Bears in an NFL Week 11 game. The Saints are 3-6 on the season, but are still very much alive in the NFC South, sitting just one game back from the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are in a three-way tie atop the NFC North at 7-2.

That makes their game on Sunday a pivotal one for both of their playoff hopes. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into a few of my favorite player props.

Saints vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyler Shough Longest Completion OVER 34.5 Yards (-113)

Colston Loveland 51+ Receiving Yards (-111)

Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown (+220)

Tyler Shough Longest Completion OVER 34.5 Yards (-113)

As good as the Chicago Bears have been this season, their defense has allowed plenty of explosive plays. In fact, they have given up 12 receptions of 40+ yards, which is the most amongst all NFL defenses. That could mean big things for Tyler Shough, who has completed at least one pass for 35+ yards in four separate games this season. Let's bet on him to complete another big pass this weekend.

Colston Loveland 51+ Receiving Yards (-111)

The New Orleans Saints have struggled to defend tight ends this season. Despite already having their BYE week, they've given up the sixth most receiving yards to the position at 593. That's why I'm going to bet on the Bears' tight end, Colston Loveland, to reach at least 51 receiving yards on Sunday. Loveland has racked up 54+ receiving yards in four straight games.

Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown (+220)

If you're going to bet on any member of the Saints to score a touchdown, make it Chris Olave at +220. He has 22 more receptions than any other player on the team, but he only has two touchdowns so far. That tells me that more touchdowns are in his near future, so let's take a chance on him hauling in a third touchdown this week.

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