Texas State OL Considering Baylor with a Decision on the Horizon

‘Tis the season as they say. No, not the holidays as those have come and gone.

No, it is transfer portal season in college football, and the Baylor Bears are in hot pursuit for some help on the offensive line.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, they are working toward securing a visit from Texas State’s Tellek Lockette.

Lockette is scheduled to visit with Rutgers today and South Carolina over the weekend if things get that far.

Later, Simmons mentions that discussions are ongoing with Baylor and two other schools in the SEC, with a decision likely to come before the weekend ends.

What's Important to Lockette?

“It’s about the opportunity and the situation,” Simmons wrote.

“Tellek doesn’t want to be courted or take a bunch of visits in January — he wants to get settled. It’s about the right fit on the field. NIL is not the focus for him. He wants to move up a level and continue to develop.”

That straightforward approach could be viewed as refreshing in this day in age where the almighty dollar appears to drive every decision.

Lockette, however, wants what college football was initially about in its inception, development.

Lockette played at Texas State a season ago and was named to the Preseason East-West Shrine Bowl 1000. Texas State had him start 13 games at right guard in his junior season, which due to his size is likely where he’s best suited both as he levels up, and if he were to attempt to go pro, which appears to be his plan.

“Once the offers start coming in, it may not take long for him to decide,” Simmons wrote.

“Tellek wants a chance to compete right away in his final year, and that’s what matters most to him. It is all about him putting himself in the best position for the NFL.”

Lockette is listed at 6-foot-3, 327 pounds.

Depth on the offensive line is always paramount, and Baylor could use more help up front to protect new transfer quarterback DJ Lagway.

Now, the question is if development is the key to Lockette’s recruitment, which group is best positioned to land him?

Selling Points?

Perhaps the tenure of Dave Aranda could be an attractive selling point to Lockette. Aranda would not be the only coach who has been in his spot for awhile. If he’s visiting Rutgers, they’re certainly familiar with Greg Schiano. Texas and South Carolina both have had coaches who have been there awhile.

LSU is the only program in the running here that stands out with new Head Coach Lane Kiffin. That might be the best chance in the short term for NIL purposes, or a chance to compete for a national championship.

Development is a different story, and that could be something that Aranda could sell with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital and his track record at some bigger programs.

Regardless, this is a situation that should play out quickly, and Baylor is in the running to make a play.

