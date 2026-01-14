Two Baylor Bears Mentioned in Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Rankings

The NFL has transitioned almost fully into draft season with the postseason whittling itself down to just eight teams.

With the college football season almost fully in the books, all but two teams have put their attention toward the 2026 season as well.

That includes the loss of players who have declared for the NFL Draft, and seeing where they rank.

Having players drafted is a feather in the cap of the player, coach, and program he was associated with as it speaks to their development. That can help in recruiting as well.

Two Baylor players mentioned in the 2026 NFL Draft

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two of those players that is hoping to hear their name called in the 2026 draft are Baylor tight end Michael Trigg, and quarterback Sawyer Robertson.

Mel Kiper Jr. the godfather of the NFL Draft has released his initial set of rankings following the 2025 season, and it appears one of them is a higher priority for the NFL than the other.

Michael Trigg was ranked as a fullback/H-back in Kiper’s rankings, coming in third on the list.

With the overwhelming presence of the Shanahan style of offense in the NFL, that position is one that has been up-and-down in regards to the value NFL teams place on them.

Trigg could be the next player in line to join a team like San Francisco, Green Bay, or the Los Angeles Rams if they were looking for a player to fit that position in their offense.

Trigg finished last season with 50 catches for 694 yards for the Bears and found the end zone six times.

The issue he could run into if he wanted to be a true tight end on the line of scrimmage is his size. For now, he’s a little undersized at 240 pounds. His size won’t preclude him from the potential of being a productive NFL player.

Robertson could boost his standings in a weak QB class

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One omission from Kiper’s initial rankings was Sawyer Robertson, who was listed under his category of players who just missed the top-10.

Robertson could find his way into the top-10 if Oregon’s Dante Moore declares for the NFL Draft, which the deadline for him to do so would be Wednesday.

Despite that, it is not considered a strong quarterback class, with Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza likely to be the top pick. If Moore stays in school, there are questions as to where the next quarterback might be selected.

Robertson won’t work his way into being a first round pick, but is likely someone to hear his name called on the third day of the draft with a team looking for a quarterback with a chance to develop into a quality backup.

Robertson threw 31 touchdown passes to just 12 interceptions in 2025, and had a passer rating higher than 130 in each of his two seasons as the primary starter.

It will be interesting to track these two Baylor Bears as the draft process plays itself out in the coming months, beginning with the NFL Scouting Combine in late February.

