Who Baylor Football Could Play in Way-Too-Early 2026 Bowl Game Prediction

There is no sugar coating Baylor's 2025 football season. The Bears were predicted to be one of the better teams in the Big 12 Conference this past season. With Sawyer Robertson returning at quarterback, along with running back Bryson Washington, and a plethora of weapons — it was supposed to be Dave Aranda's get-it-right year — but we know how that turned out.

After going 5-7, Aranda is back and he has to get it right. Fortunately, Baylor has been predicted to play well enough in 2026 to at least make a bowl game.

According to On3's Brett McMurphy, he has Baylor slotted to play Memphis in the Armed Forces Bowl. That game is played in Fort Worth, Texas, which would be a glorified home game for the Bears if it were to happen.

Armed Forces history

This past season, Texas State crushed Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl. And if Baylor were to make the bowl, the Bears wouldn't be a stranger to it. Back in 2022, Bayor played Air Force, but suffered a 30-15 loss to the Falcons.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Baylor went 6-6 in the regular season in 2022, and after its loss, the Bears finished 6-7 in 2022. QB Blake Shapen threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Air Force. Baylor fan favorite, Josh Cameron, had three catches for 56 yards for the Bears' offense.

Optimisim for 2026

Baylor lost quite a few key contributors from last season. The obvious like Robertson, Michael Trigg, and Cameron graduated, but the transfer portal also hurt the Bears.

Bryson Washington, Keaton Thomas, Coleton Price, and DJ Coleman, among others, all left Waco for what they believe to be greener pastures. Baylor will see Washington in its opening game against Auburn this season, and several other Bears left for the SEC.

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

But despite losing talent, you have to feel optimistic about the talent Baylor brought in via the transfer portal. Obviously, DJ Lagway is the big name and if he lives up to his five-star billings — the Bears have a chance to win games next season.

And you have to have talent to throw to. Baylor went out and landed key WRs like Dre'lon Miller (Colorado), Hardley Gilmore (Kentucky), and Gavin Freeman (Oklahoma State). The Bears also went out and shored up their offensive line by bringing in several bodies.

Joe Klanderman was hired to hone in the defense and relieve Aranda from playcalling. He was a great DC for Kansas State, and if he can turn the Bears' defense around, it's very possible Baylor could be looking at a 7-9 win season in 2026 — if not better.