The game changers: Top players from Baylor's tough loss against Arizona State
On Saturday evening, the Arizona State Sun Devils strolled into Waco with the start of Big 12 conference play about to begin. Both armed with talented quarterbacks and valiant receivers, both sides knew that this was going to be a battle, and it would come down to the details and the fourth quarter for a winner to emerge. Unfortunately for the Bears, things did not go their way. As the fourth quarter was coming to a close and the last couple of seconds ticked off the clock, Arizona State was able to kick a game-winning field goal to knock off the Bears at home. Similar to last week, both teams had their bright moments and stars. Below are the true game changers for both teams that led to the incredible game this afternoon:
1. Sam Leavitt
When I previously wrote about the implications if Baylor were to win this game, it came with the caveat that Sawyer Robertson would have to be the better quarterback. Unfortunately, that was not the case as Leavitt's full ability was on display. Whether it was his ability to extend plays with his elusiveness in the pocket or finding a way to get a first down using his legs, Leavitt made all of the right plays. Leavitt finished the game with 221 passing yards on 22/32 passing and a touchdown, with an additional 62 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
2. Michael Trigg
The clear standout today for the Baylor receiving core, Trigg was an absolute animal today. Whether it was the yards that he would fight for after the catch, or making the clutch plays necessary to extend a drive, Trigg did everything Baylor needed to put them in a position to win the game. Trigg finished the game with 5 receptions for 71 yards and 2 touchdowns.
3. Jordan Tyson
One of Leavitt's favorite targets on Saturday night, Tyson found ways to pick apart the Baylor secondary throughout the night, totaling a stat line of 7 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. Although those numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, Tyson was open multiple times downfield that did not materialize either due to a missed throw or a drawn flag on a Baylor defender, showing just how much he was able to affect the course of the game.
4. Bryson Washington
Bryson Washington is now making this list in back-to-back weeks. Washington continues to show not only me, but sports media fans and outlets around the country why he is one of the best running backs in the Big 12. Washington finished the day with 17 carries for 111 yards, with many of those yards coming after contact. Washington's blend of downhill power and elusiveness continues to prove useful for the Bears in adding a dynamic ground game to their already strong passing offense.
5. Jesus Gomez
While some might find it odd for a kicker to make it onto this list, Arizona State's kicker was an integral component to the team's victory. Gomez was 4/4 on his field goals and extra points, including a game-winning 43-yard field goal to win the game. Having a reliable kicker can be the difference between wins and losses in conference play, and tonight, Gomez made the difference for the Sun Devils.