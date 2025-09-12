Inside The Bears

Staff predictions: Baylor to finish non-conference play with Samford Bulldogs

Our staff predicts what will happen in the game.

Trent Knoop, Joshua Abraham, Luke Hubbard

The Baylor Bears will finish their non-conference slate on Saturday against FCS Samford Bulldogs. Baylor is coming off a huge win over SMU last weekend, a game that went into double overtime. QB Sawyer Robertson has now thrown for over 400 yards in back-to-back games, and he is statistically a top-five signal caller in college football. His production should carry over this weekend, playing against a bottom FCS program.

Baylor Bears on SI staff predicts the outcome of the game.

Trent Knoop

The Baylor Bears' defense might not be very good, but this could be a game that gets them going. Samford is a struggling FCS program that shouldn't have any shot of being in this game. We already know Sawyer Robertson is elite and the Baylor offense will score points. But if the Bears' defense can shut down Samford, it can build some confidence moving into Big 12 play -- even against a bad Samford team. Look for the Bears to win big and get some young players in the game.

Final score: Baylor 49, Samford 10

Josh Abraham

Baylor is coming off a marquee, double overtime thriller against the ranked SMU Mustangs and Dave Aranda and his team are buzzing. With that being said, the Samford Bulldogs are making their way to Waco to round out Baylor’s non-conference schedule. Let’s not overthink this, Sawyer Robertson and the Bears offense are operating at an extremely high level and the Bulldogs won’t be able to keep up. Even with Baylor’s defensive woes, I like the Bears here by a big margin.

Final score: Baylor 52, Samford 17

Luke Hubbard

This is a game Baylor should win by a healthy margin. Their offense is simply too good for Samford to stop consistently, so expect to see the Bears in the end zone quite often. The question is, how will the defense play? They haven't been able to stop anybody in the first two weeks of the season, but they have the obvious talent advantage over Samford. This should be a get-right week for the Bears' defense, but it could also be a very disappointing weekend if they give up a few scores.

Final score: Baylor 49, Samford 13

