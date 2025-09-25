Things to know ahead of Baylor's away game against Oklahoma State
Baylor looks to get back on track this weekend against Oklahoma State. The Bears fell to Arizona State this past weekend, yet another heartbreaker at home. Baylor now has two home losses on the season, both games the Bears had opportunities to win.
Although Baylor is sitting at 2-2, the Bears still have their goals in front of them. But Baylor likely cannot lose any more games if it hopes to reach the Big 12 Championship Game. And getting back on the right track this weekend is key.
It couldn't come against a better opponent. The Cowboys are spiraling and just fired long-time head coach Mike Gundy. Oklahoma State is sitting at 1-2 on the season, and a home loss against Tulsa likely broke the final straw for Gundy. The Cowboys' starting QB, Zane Flores, has yet to throw a TD pass, and the Baylor defense has the chance to have another impressive performance this weekend.
Baylor has won the last four of seven games against Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys lead the all-time record 23-20 against the Bears.
Notes on Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma State comes into the game with the Bears sporting a 1-2 record, with consecutive losses to Oregon (69-3) and Tulsa (19-12), with a win over UT Martin to open the year.
- OSU averages 14 points, 324.3 yards, 172.3 yards passing and 152 yards rushing as a team early in the year. Opponents are scoring 31.7 points, with 426.7 yards, including 215.7 passing and 211 rushing yards per game.
- QB Zane Flores is 45-for-79 with two interceptions an no TDs for 417 yards. QB Hauss Hejny is 5-for-10 for 96 yards and a score. Gavin Freeman leads the team with nine catches for 84 yards and a score, while Terrill Davis has seven catches for 115 yards. Rodney Fields Jr. has toted it 27 times for 143 yards, while Kalib Hicks has 35 carries for 119 yards.
- One of the best defensive minds in college football, Todd Grantham leads the OSU defense and is in his first year. He previously carved out his reputation as the DC at Florida (2018-21), Mississippi State (2017), Louisville (2014-16), Georgia (2010-13) and the Cleveland Browns (2010-13). Doug Meacham is in his first year as the OC and his second stint on the staff of Gundy. He was the OC previously at TCU (2014-16, 2021), Kansas (2017-18), Houston (2013) and Samford (2002-04).
Fans can tune in on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN 2.