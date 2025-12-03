Baylor loses another commitment on Early Signing Day
OT Kole Seaton, one of the longest committed Baylor Bear, has flipped his commitment to Oklahoma State and signed with the Cowboys. Seaton committed to Dave Aranda and Co. back in November of 2024, but after Oklahoma State offered him on Tuesday -- he made his decision.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman out of Mesquite (TX) Mesquite Horn will now play Eric Morris, the new head coach of the Cowboys.
Overall rankings:
- Rivals Industry: 3-star, No. 797 overall and No. 61 OT
- Rivals: 3-star, No. 78 OT
- 247Sports: 3-star, No. 57 OT
- ESPN: 3-star, No. 76 OT
Baylor has now lost five commitments since Saturday
Following Baylor's loss to Houston, the Bears have lost five commitments -- three being the gems of the class. Things started with four-star edge Jamarion Carlton flipping to Texas. Then four-star CB Jamarion Vincent chose to flip to Michigan.
On Tuesday, four-star WR Jordan Clay flipped to Washington and three-star OL Marcus Page flipped to Rice. With Seaton flipping to Oklahoma State on Wednesday, it marks a terrible series of events for Aranda's program.
As of this writing, Baylor now has just 12 commitments in the 2026 class. The Bears once had a top-25 class, but Baylor currently has the No. 79 class in the country.
A big reason Aranda was retained was to keep the class together. With most of Baylor's top players leaving -- that's yet another blackmark on the program. That's not even mentioning Baylor's play on the field.
Entering 2025, Baylor was supposed to contend for a Big 12 Championship, but a five-win season showed the Bears weren't ready for the moment. Baylor's defense had way too many struggles, and the offense couldn't get out of its own way. Between turnovers and missed conversions -- it was a tough year.
Aranda's only hope now is to use the transfer portal and bring in quality players that can start right away. While Baylor likes the players it's bringing in from this class, it's clear the Bears need an overhaul in a lot of areas.
